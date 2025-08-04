Juxtaposition1’s Substack

M-7 Bayonets, not kitchen nor buck knives.

Double edge, razor edged NATO M-7 bayonets leave unmistakable puncture wounds.
Aug 04, 2025
1
2
#13 Military Masonic addresses:

  • Capitol Records Building is at 1750 Vine Street, West Hollywood

  • Abigail Folger's San Francisco apartment is at 1750 Taylor Street

  • William Holden's Santa Monica murder scene was 535 Ocean Avenue, Unit #43

  • Janus Joplin was murdered at Landmark Motel 7033 Franklin Ave in Room #105

  • Walt Disney's Holmby Hills residence was 355 North Carolwood Drive

  • Disneyland Park is located at 1313 Disneyland Drive, Anaheim OC.

  • Private Club 33 is the only place to buy alcohol at 1313 Disneyland Drive.

  • Charlie Maddox Manson's Canoga Park residence was at 21019 Gresham St.

