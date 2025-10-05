Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Macabre 7G MESH CRISPR neuromodulation is SWISS Control

Neuromodulation & CRISPER is Zug Switzerland's control over human cattle ranching.
Juxtaposition1
Oct 05, 2025
SWISS BANK AUTHORITY operates all Hunger Games. There are no nations.

The world is a college of Corporations chaired by SWISS Bankers.

TRUMP is a circus clown for NATO Military Police, as is your local sheriff, Mockingbird Media & social media.

