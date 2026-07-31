- Peter Demeter & Christina Ferrari & Mistress Marina Hundt

- Grace Kelly & Monaco Prince Ranier

- Sharon Tate & Roman Polanski

All three of Donald Trump’s wives—Ivana Trump, Marla Maples, and Melania Trump—had careers as models before or during their marriages to him.

Ivana Trump:

Ivana Trump, born Ivana Zelníčková in Czechoslovakia, began her career as a model and competitive skier. She moved to North America and worked as a model in Montreal before meeting Donald Trump in New York City in the mid-1970s. Ivana became a key figure in the Trump Organization, serving as vice president of interior design, while maintaining her public image as a glamorous model and businesswoman. She and Donald married in 1977 and had three children: Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump.

Marla Maples:

Marla Maples also had a modeling background before her high-profile relationship with Donald Trump. She met Trump in the 1980s at a celebrity tennis match, and their relationship evolved into a romance that was widely covered by the media. Maples married Trump in 1993, shortly after the birth of their daughter Tiffany, and their marriage lasted until 1999. Her modeling career contributed to her public persona and media attention during their marriage.

Melania Trump:

Melania Trump, born Melanija Knavs in Slovenia, began modeling at age 16 and worked internationally in Paris, Milan, and New York. She met Donald Trump in 1998 at a New York Fashion Week party and married him in 2005. Melania continued her modeling career in Manhattan before becoming the First Lady of the United States. Her modeling background and European elegance significantly shaped her public image and influence during her tenure as First Lady.

Summary:

Donald Trump’s three marriages have all been to women with modeling experience, which has contributed to the glamorous and high-profile nature of his personal life. Ivana, Marla, and Melania each brought their modeling careers into the public eye, intertwining fashion, media attention, and Trump’s business and political persona.

Celebrity Model Wives: Famous Supermodels who married Billionaires

Several high-profile supermodels have found lasting love with billionaires, blending fame, beauty, and wealth into their marriages. Here are some notable examples:

1. Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel

Victoria’s Secret Angel Miranda Kerr met Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel at a Louis Vuitton dinner in 2015 and married him in 2017. Kerr, now 40, is the founder of skincare brand Kora Organics, while Spiegel, 33, is CEO of Snapchat. Together, their combined net worth is estimated at $3.4 billion.

2. Ming Xi & Mario Ho

Chinese supermodel Ming Xi married Hong Kong casino heir Mario Ho in 2019. Mario is the son of Stanley Ho, one of the world’s richest men, with a late father’s fortune estimated at $14.9 billion.

3. Melania Trump

Melania Trump, a former Victoria’s Secret model, married Donald Trump in 2005. She is known for her modeling career before becoming First Lady.

4. Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss, a Victoria’s Secret model, married Joshua Kushner, co-founder of Kushner Companies, in 2017. Kushner is a prominent real estate developer and heir to a major family fortune.

5. Bar Refaeli & Adi Ezra

Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli married Adi Ezra, a businessman and former CEO of the Israeli airline El Al, in 2017. Ezra is the son of a wealthy family with significant business holdings.

6. Katsia Zingarevich & Anton Zingarevich

Belarusian model Katsia Zingarevich married Anton Zingarevich, son of Russian billionaire Boris Zingarevich, in 2009. Boris is the co-founder of the Ilim Group.

7. Flavia Sampaio & Eike Batista

Brazilian supermodel Flavia Sampaio married Eike Batista, Brazil’s richest man and a major figure in the mining and oil industry, in 2017.

8. Kristy Hinze & James H. Clark

Model Kristy Hinze married Silicon Valley billionaire James H. Clark, known for his work in technology and venture capital.

9. Stephanie Seymour & Peter Brant

Stephanie Seymour, a Victoria’s Secret model, married Peter Brant, heir to the Brant family fortune, in 1993. They have been together for nearly three decades.

10. Jerry Hall & Rupert Murdoch

British model Jerry Hall married media mogul Rupert Murdoch in 1988. She is also known for her work with the Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger.

These couples represent a mix of fashion icons, business heirs, and public figures, showing how modeling careers can lead to high-profile marriages with billionaires.

Christina Ferrari, 33, Grace Kelly, 52 & Sharon Tate, 26 Ivana Trump, 73 were all killed.