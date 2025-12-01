Man–Computer Symbiosis, 1960 Lick's Paper

Joseph Carl Robnett Licklider was an American psychologist and computer scientist who is considered to be among the most prominent figures in computer science development and general computing history.

“Man–Computer Symbiosis“ is a work by J. C. R. Licklider published in 1960. The paper contained ideas now considered fundamental to the modern computing revolution.

The work describes Licklider’s vision of a complementary relationship between humans and computers at some time in the future. According to Bardini, Licklider envisioned a time when machine cognition (” cerebration”) would surpass, and become independent of, human direction, as a basic stage of development within human evolution. Jacucci et al. describe Licklider’s vision as the very tight coupling of human brains and computing machines.

As a prerequisite of human–computer symbiosis, Licklider conceived of a “thinking center”, incorporating the functions of libraries and new developments in information technology, connected to other such centers through computer networks.

Joseph Carl Robnett Licklider (March 11, 1915 – June 26, 1990), known simply as J. C. R. or “Lick“, was an American psychologist and computer scientist who is considered to be among the most prominent figures in computer science development and general computing history.

He is particularly remembered for being one of the first to foresee modern-style interactive computing and its application to all manner of activities; and also, as an Internet pioneer with an early vision of a worldwide computer network long before it was built. He did much to initiate this by funding research that led to significant advances in computing technology, including today’s canonical graphical user interface, and the ARPANET, which is the direct predecessor of the Internet.

Packet switching ‘paternity dispute’:

In 1990, Leonard Kleinrock said:

The thing that really drove my own research was the idea of a message switching network, which was a precursor to the packet switching networks. The mathematical tool that had been developed in queueing theory, namely queueing networks, matched perfectly the model of computer networks. Actually, it didn’t match perfectly, and I had to adjust that model to fit the realities of computer networks. Then I developed some design procedures as well for optimal capacity assignment, routing procedures and topology design.

Stephen D. Crocker (born October 15, 1944) is an American Internet pioneer. In 1969, he created the ARPA “Network Working Group” and the Request for Comments series. He served as chair of the board of the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) from 2011 through 2017.