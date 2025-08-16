Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1's Substack

Martha married her husband at the Montauck Yacht Club!

Martha's Sugar Daddy moors his boats at Montauck Yacht Club & Gurney's Bikini Shop
Aug 16, 2025
Martha married her husband at the Montauck Yacht Club where her Sugar Daddy Christopher Durnan moors his two boats. This made date nights easy.

  • Murder of Martha Nolan-O'Slatarra, age-33, Sugar Baby

  • Numerous possible suspects in her orbit. Sugar Daddy, estranged hubby, co-workers, K-4 Capital Management, Out East, Street Diligence, Amazon, et al...

  • Sam Ryan, the clueless Hamptons Jusband

  • Christopher Durnan, age-60, clueless Sugar Daddy bikini shop underwriter

  • Dylan Grace, age-30, clueless media scapegoat & bartender for the Chelsea Living Room Supper Club located at 243 West 14th Street Manhattan.

  • Nicholas DeRubio, clueless bikini Pop-Up Shack salesman at Gurney’s Spa Resort

  • David Centenco, divorce attorney representing the humiliated Sam Ryan

  • 27-foot boat (Ripple), 27-year age gap with Sugar Daddy, Highway-27 to murder scene (Hell in a Bucket) Grateful Dead tagged boats.

