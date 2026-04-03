Martial Law, Strategic Hamlets & Tokens

This video presentation was the result of hundreds of videos I produced over that past four years regarding United Nations Agenda 2030, Geneva Global Governance of our towns & cities. Agenda 2030 is expressed across a full spectrum.

The Post Humanity Goals are nearly complete. We have deleted humanities from our education system, promoted State Authority Ministry of Truth Dogma as the new state sponsored religion of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math)

Martial law is the replacement of civilian government by military rule and the suspension of civilian legal processes for military powers. Martial law can continue for a specified amount of time, or indefinitely, and standard civil liberties may be suspended for as long as martial law continues. Most often, martial law is declared in times of war or emergencies such as civil unrest and natural disasters. Alternatively, martial law may be declared in instances of military coups d'état.

Martial Law means the suspension of “individual rights and due process”.

Examples of Martial Law rational are presented below:

Exigent circumstances are emergency situations that legally allow law enforcement to act immediately, often without a warrant, to prevent harm, escape, or destruction of evidence.

In criminal procedure law of the United States, an exigent circumstance allows law enforcement (under certain circumstances) to enter a structure without a search warrant, or if they have a "knock and announce" warrant, allows them to enter without knocking and waiting for the owner's permission to enter. It must be a situation where people are in imminent danger, evidence faces imminent destruction, or a suspect's escape is imminent. Once entry is obtained, the plain view doctrine applies, allowing the seizure of any evidence or contraband discovered in the course of actions consequent upon the exigent circumstances.

Knock & Announce doctrine.

Judicial notice is a legal principle allowing a court to accept certain facts as true without requiring formal proof because they are indisputable or widely known.

Definition and Purpose:

Judicial notice is a rule in the law of evidence that permits a court to recognize a fact as true without the introduction of supporting evidence if the fact is so well-known or authoritative that it cannot reasonably be disputed (Wikipedia, Legal Dictionary, Merriam-Webster). This mechanism streamlines legal proceedings by eliminating the need to present evidence for facts that are either commonly known or readily verifiable.

Black Satanic roped magistrates of Maritime Law tribunals.

DUMBs are extensive underground military facilities, often spanning miles, connected by high-speed tunnels, and designed for strategic, secure operations beneath the Earth’s surface.

Overview of DUMBs:

Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMBs) are secretive facilities constructed primarily by the United States and other nations for military, strategic, and emergency purposes. These bases are often located beneath major cities, mountains, or remote areas, and are designed to withstand natural disasters, nuclear attacks, and other threats. Many DUMBs are reported to be over two miles underground, with diameters ranging from ten to thirty miles, effectively functioning as underground cities with multiple levels and extensive infrastructure.