Masonic Madness, Numbers, Signs & Symbols Rule Our World (Occultism)

Freemasonry has a long history, dating back to the organized bodies of operative stonemasons in the Middle Ages. The modern system of speculative lodges organized around regional, or national "Grand Lodges" emerged in 1717 in England.

Masonic Symbols & Ritual examples:

The 13-striped American Flag (Unity amongst Masons)

Pledging alliance to a SWISS Masonic flag using RED & BLUE cantons

Standing for a Hunger Game National Anthem

Gatherings at Masonic Stadiums & Arenas tagged with Masonic addresses

Church of Satan at 6114 California Street, Bohemian Club at 624 Taylor Street, Luxor Pyramid Las Vegas at 3900 South LV Boulevard, Leno LaBianca’s Mansion at 4053 Woking Way, Disneyland at 1313 Disneyland Drive, Walt Disney at 355 No Carolwood Dr, Ronald Reagan at 666 Saint Cloud Rd, Ben Seigel killed at 810 North Linden Dr, the 2024 Superbowl played at 3333 Al Davis Way, Elvis at 1174 Hillcrest Road, Jose Menendez murdered at 722 No Elm Drive, Sharon Tate murdered at 10050 Cielo Ct, TransAmerica Tower at 600 Montgomery Steet, Abigail Folger at 2774 Woodstock Rd, Nicole Brown killed at 875 South Bundy Dr, Diane Feinstein at 2990 Broadway SF.

Swedish Marble Black Rock planted at 52-floor Bank of America HQ at 555 California Street. 13-floor tall Merchants Exchange Building at 465 California Street with the Private Banking Club Knights of Malta located on the 13th-floor.

Face Masking is an obedience CULT Ritual.

Five-pointed pentagram stars planted on Hollywood Blvd on the dirty sidewalk.

The unblinking Left Eye of Horus: CBS icon, US Dollar Bill & JFK’s left eyeball salvaged.

13450 Hill Rd Maryland Gladio murder of CIA Director William Colby, April 27, 1996

755 15th Street Jon Benet Ramsey garrote murder, December 25, 1996

767 Fifth Avenue Manhattan, Private Banker murder of Thomas H. Lee

141 West 54th Street Manhattan murder of Brian Thompson, December 4, 2024.

999 George Dealey Plaza Military execution of JFK, Pyramid Park, Eye of Horus preserved, snipers atop railroad trestle above Main Street (Main, Elm & Commerce). the Egyptian Obelisk standing in the Masonic Plaza.

999 North Rodeo Gulch Road massacre in a Frank Lloyd Wright gated Mansion in Santa Cruz County. The murder of the Victor Ohta family occurred on October 19, 1970, at their hilltop mansion outside Soquel, California. Dr. Victor Ohta, his wife, two sons, and his secretary were found murdered

6615 Bose Lane discovery of Erin Valenti, 33, dead in a rental car. A 999 address.

Patrick McGoohan presented as #6, in the BBC TV Show: The Prisoner. (6 = 33) The Prisoner is a British television series created by Patrick McGoohan. McGoohan portrays Number Six, an unnamed British intelligence agent who is abducted and imprisoned in a mysterious coastal village after resigning from his position.