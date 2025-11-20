Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Masonic Moon Hoax: 3,333mph in a tin can? LMAO

No cargo storage for: the LEM, orange rubber raft, Port-a-Potty & three SR-71 parachutes
Nov 20, 2025

Through the magic of television, the impossible became riveting entertainment.

  • CBS News Walter Cronkite led the official television lies, as he had with the JFK assassination, Vietnam Gulf of Tonkin, Tet Offensive, Peace Riots, MLK, RFK & Ted Kennedy-Mary Jo Kopechne incidents.

  • Columbia Broadcasting System Evil “Eye of Horus” partnered with NASA’s diminutive Apollo 11 Columbia Command Mothership Module.

  • Never a Straight Answer (NASA)

  • Can you say: Moon Mendacity on steroids?

  • all three of the Apollo 11 astronauts received “four stars” on the Hollywood walk of fame at Vine Street. That’s 12-stars for a fictional Moon Landing.

  • 12 = 3333 or the average speed to the moon & back.

  • They should have won Oscars too!

User's avatar
