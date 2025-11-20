Masonic Moon Hoax: 3,333mph in a tin can? LMAO

Through the magic of television, the impossible became riveting entertainment.

CBS News Walter Cronkite led the official television lies, as he had with the JFK assassination, Vietnam Gulf of Tonkin, Tet Offensive, Peace Riots, MLK, RFK & Ted Kennedy-Mary Jo Kopechne incidents.

Columbia Broadcasting System Evil “Eye of Horus” partnered with NASA’s diminutive Apollo 11 Columbia Command Mothership Module.

Never a Straight Answer (NASA)

Can you say: Moon Mendacity on steroids?

all three of the Apollo 11 astronauts received “four stars” on the Hollywood walk of fame at Vine Street. That’s 12-stars for a fictional Moon Landing.

12 = 3333 or the average speed to the moon & back.