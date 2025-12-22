Mass Surveillance of New York City

The Barclay–Vesey Building (also known as 100 Barclay, the Verizon Building, and formerly the New York Telephone Company Building) is an office and residential building at 140 West Street in Lower Manhattan, New York City. The 32-story building was designed in the Art Deco style by Ralph Walker of Voorhees, Gmelin and Walker, and was Walker's first major commission as well as one of the first Art Deco skyscrapers. It occupies the entire block bounded by West Street to the west, Barclay Street to the north, Vesey Street to the south, and Washington Street to the east, abutting the World Trade Center.

33 Thomas Street (also known as the AT&T Long Lines Building) is a 550-foot-tall (170 m) windowless skyscraper in the Tribeca neighborhood of Lower Manhattan in New York City, New York, United States. It stands on the east side of Church Street, between Thomas Street and Worth Street.

Designed in the Brutalist architectural style, it is a telephone exchange or wire center building which contained three major 4ESS switches used for interexchange (long distance) telephony, as well as a number of other switches used for competitive local exchange carrier services.

375 Pearl Street (also known as the Intergate.Manhattan, One Brooklyn Bridge Plaza, and Verizon Building) is a 32-story office and datacenter building in the Civic Center of Lower Manhattan in New York City, at the Manhattan end of the Brooklyn Bridge. It was built for the New York Telephone Company and completed in 1975. It was renovated in 2016.