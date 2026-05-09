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On a sunny February afternoon, Wendy Morales locked up Blue Star Cafe & Pub for the last time. After decades serving oversized omelets, classic bloody Marys, and battered French fries, the beloved diner in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood closed for good.

Wendy Morales ran the Blue Star Cafe & Pub in Wallingford after inheriting it from her father.

“Our lease is coming to an end,” Morales said. “There really were no options. The expense, I call it the squeeze, is inevitable. It’s something that we can’t really manage. You can only raise your prices so high … with who our clientele is, they’re not eating out, they’re choosing to give up eating out in our category and maybe saving it for a special dinner.”

Blue Star was one of many businesses that cater to middle-class customers cratering under the weight of the affordability crisis. They are casualties of what economists are calling the “K-shaped economy,” a phenomenon in which consumers sort into high- or low-income groups and the middle hollows out.

 When we look at who’s closing stores across America, it’s generally those aimed at middle-class consumers,” said Brandon Svec, director of retail analytics at CoStar Group, who researches commercial real estate across the country. “Conversely, when we look at who’s the most rapid expanders, who’s opening the most stores, generally we’re seeing them on both ends. Luxury’s doing very, very well and discount, off-price retailers such as a TJ Maxx or a Ross are also doing very well.”

https://www.opb.org/article/2026/04/05/seattle-kshaped-economy/

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Show Notes & Links:

https://fortune.com/2025/11/14/seattle-mayor-katie-wilson-43-year-old-democratic-socialist/

https://www.thecentersquare.com/washington/article_193fb09b-28b7-44c4-9b53-d1179b3c774f.html

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/katie-wilson-a-43-year-old-socialist-who-still-lives-off-parents-money-wins-seattle-mayoral-race/ar-AA1Qoe3B

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Katie_Wilson

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