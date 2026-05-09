Mayor Katie Wilson & Seattle are dead!
UN Agenda 2030 is alive as COVID & Climate Active demolition of Washington
Clueless Katie, 43 an Oxford University dropout & duly elected Seattle Mayor.
Katie Wilson is a self-described democratic socialist but is not a member and was not endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America. However, she was endorsed by the University of Washington youth chapter of the DSA.
Katie Wilson was raised in Binghamton, New York, by her parents, Anne Barrett Clark and David Sloan Wilson, both evolutionary biologists. She graduated in 2000 as salutatorian from Binghamton High School before studying physics and philosophy at Balliol College of Oxford in England. She withdrew from Oxford six weeks before she was scheduled to sit for the examinations in the final honors’ school for her degree and moved to Seattle in 2004. She worked several jobs after moving, including working in boat repair, construction, and as an office assistant.
Self-proclaimed socialist Katie Wilson — who is still financially supported by her New York parents at 43 years old — will be the next mayor of Seattle, overseeing a budget close to $9 billion.
Wilson, whose campaign was likened to that of fellow Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani in New York City, secured the lead over incumbent Mayor Bruce Harrell on Wednesday.
Unlike the New York City race, however, the Seattle election went down to the wire, with Wilson squeezing just enough votes to win and avoid an automatic recount.
NATO contractor Boeing-McDonnel Douglas is doing well, otherwise Seattle is a boarded-up ghost town. City Mayors are clown shows. SWISS BANKS subjugate all augmented citizens within our Hunger Games via Geneva Global Governance.
Your town or hamlet is no different than Seattle. SWISS demolition underway. a
The socioeconomic collapse of Seattle and the State of Washington per UN Agenda 2030. Geneva Global Governance.
Seattle’s “Tiny Home Villages” is the road to SMART CITY detention.
On a sunny February afternoon, Wendy Morales locked up Blue Star Cafe & Pub for the last time. After decades serving oversized omelets, classic bloody Marys, and battered French fries, the beloved diner in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood closed for good.
Wendy Morales ran the Blue Star Cafe & Pub in Wallingford after inheriting it from her father.
“Our lease is coming to an end,” Morales said. “There really were no options. The expense, I call it the squeeze, is inevitable. It’s something that we can’t really manage. You can only raise your prices so high … with who our clientele is, they’re not eating out, they’re choosing to give up eating out in our category and maybe saving it for a special dinner.”
Blue Star was one of many businesses that cater to middle-class customers cratering under the weight of the affordability crisis. They are casualties of what economists are calling the “K-shaped economy,” a phenomenon in which consumers sort into high- or low-income groups and the middle hollows out.
When we look at who’s closing stores across America, it’s generally those aimed at middle-class consumers,” said Brandon Svec, director of retail analytics at CoStar Group, who researches commercial real estate across the country. “Conversely, when we look at who’s the most rapid expanders, who’s opening the most stores, generally we’re seeing them on both ends. Luxury’s doing very, very well and discount, off-price retailers such as a TJ Maxx or a Ross are also doing very well.”
https://www.opb.org/article/2026/04/05/seattle-kshaped-economy/
Show Notes & Links:
https://fortune.com/2025/11/14/seattle-mayor-katie-wilson-43-year-old-democratic-socialist/
https://www.thecentersquare.com/washington/article_193fb09b-28b7-44c4-9b53-d1179b3c774f.html
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/katie-wilson-a-43-year-old-socialist-who-still-lives-off-parents-money-wins-seattle-mayoral-race/ar-AA1Qoe3B
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Katie_Wilson