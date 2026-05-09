Clueless Katie, 43 an Oxford University dropout & duly elected Seattle Mayor.

Katie Wilson is a self-described democratic socialist but is not a member and was not endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America. However, she was endorsed by the University of Washington youth chapter of the DSA.

Katie Wilson was raised in Binghamton, New York, by her parents, Anne Barrett Clark and David Sloan Wilson, both evolutionary biologists. She graduated in 2000 as salutatorian from Binghamton High School before studying physics and philosophy at Balliol College of Oxford in England. She withdrew from Oxford six weeks before she was scheduled to sit for the examinations in the final honors’ school for her degree and moved to Seattle in 2004. She worked several jobs after moving, including working in boat repair, construction, and as an office assistant.

Self-proclaimed socialist Katie Wilson — who is still financially supported by her New York parents at 43 years old — will be the next mayor of Seattle, overseeing a budget close to $9 billion.

Wilson, whose campaign was likened to that of fellow Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani in New York City, secured the lead over incumbent Mayor Bruce Harrell on Wednesday.

Unlike the New York City race, however, the Seattle election went down to the wire, with Wilson squeezing just enough votes to win and avoid an automatic recount.

NATO contractor Boeing-McDonnel Douglas is doing well, otherwise Seattle is a boarded-up ghost town. City Mayors are clown shows. SWISS BANKS subjugate all augmented citizens within our Hunger Games via Geneva Global Governance.

Your town or hamlet is no different than Seattle. SWISS demolition underway. a

The socioeconomic collapse of Seattle and the State of Washington per UN Agenda 2030. Geneva Global Governance.

Seattle’s “Tiny Home Villages” is the road to SMART CITY detention.