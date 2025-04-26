Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
1
1

MBAN Medical Body Area Network (Point of Care)

Molecular DNA REAL ID Media Access Control is presented as Precision Medicine
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Apr 26, 2025
1
1
Share

Precision Medical Care by Sabrina Wallace MBAN (Medical Body Area Network), Point of Care, E-Health, Mobile & Telehealth https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/precision-medical-care-by-sabrina

Body Area Network:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network https://www.wikiwand.com/en/International_Telecommunication_Union https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IEEE_802.15 https://grouper.ieee.org/groups/802/15/pub/Meeting_Plan.html https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Health_Insurance_Portability_and_Accountability_Act

Links for show: https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/6G-and-Beyond%3A-The-Future-of-Wireless-Systems-Akyildiz-Kak/402e6245d6d2b8aba881d00d652c6121cf52fe27/figure/2

© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture