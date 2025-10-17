Me and Mr. Jones, Amy Winehouse, 2007

Isle of Wight Music Festival June 9, 2007:

Playing a show that saw crowd sing-a-longs almost drowning out the Main Stage‘s PA, Winehouse included the likes of ’Back to Black’, Zutons cover ’Valerie’ and ’Rehab’ in her set.

Winehouse then laid down the gauntlet to tonight’s headliner’s Muse in the show-stopping stakes, ending her set as the RAF’s display team The Red Arrows soared high above the festival site.

Speaking before the performance, the singer admitted she was really looking forward to a summer full of festivals.

“I do like playing festivals as everyone just wants to have a good time,” Winehouse told Virgin Radio. “I am going to have a wicked summer; I can’t wait to do all the festivals!”

She added that despite strong rumors she will perform with The Rolling Stones when they headline the festival tomorrow (June 10), nothing has been confirmed yet.