MEMS (micro-electromechanical systems)
Terra Swarm SMART DUST or Neural Dust aka Mesogens & MOTS.
SMART DUST mesogens MEMS are fully deployed in all major cities in the world.
NATO DARPA funded RAND Corporation & UC Berkeley criminals make SMART DUST at Cory Hall 2626 Hearst Avenue where Ted Kaczynski mailed Unabombs in 1982 & 1985.
Ted Kaczynski was justified and the US Postal Service helped deliver those bombs to the fourth floor, home to Dust Networks, CEO Joy Weiss & COO Kris Pister.
Joy Weiss, CEO of Dust Networks now owned by Azalogue Devices, Cambridge MA
Show Notes & Links:
https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/fog-of-war-terra-swarm-smart-dust
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MEMS
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neural_dust
DARPA’s Smart Dust: The Vision of Cubic-Millimeter Wireless Sensors and Their Patents:
https://theanthonyrogersshow.com/news/darpas-smart-dust-the-vision-of-cubic-millimeter-wireless-sensors-and-their-patents/