SMART DUST mesogens MEMS are fully deployed in all major cities in the world.

NATO DARPA funded RAND Corporation & UC Berkeley criminals make SMART DUST at Cory Hall 2626 Hearst Avenue where Ted Kaczynski mailed Unabombs in 1982 & 1985.

Ted Kaczynski was justified and the US Postal Service helped deliver those bombs to the fourth floor, home to Dust Networks, CEO Joy Weiss & COO Kris Pister.

Joy Weiss, CEO of Dust Networks now owned by Azalogue Devices, Cambridge MA