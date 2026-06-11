Mercy is a 2026 American science fiction thriller film written by Marco van Belle, directed by Timur Bekmambetov, and starring Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson. The plot involves a detective (Pratt), who is accused of murdering his wife, and must prove his innocence to an artificial intelligence judge (Ferguson). The film also stars Kali Reis, Annabelle Wallis, Chris Sullivan, and Kylie Rogers.

Mercy was released in the United States by Amazon MGM Studios on January 23, 2026. So far, the film grossed $54.3 million worldwide against a $60 million budget.

Plot:

In 2029 Los Angeles, the Mercy Capital Court responds to a surge in crime by using artificial intelligence (AI) judges to try defendants for violent offenses. To assemble evidence, all devices are also registered to the municipal cloud to allow the AI judge to pass judgement. The AI judge also gives the defendants all available resources to find and provide all the evidence needed to prove their innocence in 90-minutes or be executed via a sonic blast.

Los Angeles Police Department Detective Christopher “Chris” Raven, a strong proponent of the court, is strapped to a chair, put on trial for his wife Nicole’s murder, and is given 90 minutes to persuade the AI judge of his innocence. Presiding over his case is the AI Judge Maddox. All the evidence points to Chris having killed his wife, as her blood was found on his clothing and doorbell camera footage places him at their home shortly before her murder. Chris’s guilt probability is 97.5%, which he must lower to 92% to avoid execution.

Via Maddox’s unrestricted access and abilities, Chris learns that Nicole was seeing another man, Patrick Burke. Chris’s partner Jacqueline “Jaq” Diallo finds Patrick who confides that Nicole felt unable to communicate her troubles to Chris about work. Her work email records show reports of missing chemicals. Recalling hosting a work barbecue with Nicole, Chris reviews footage to better identify her co-workers.

While looking for evidence, Chris confronts his relapse in sobriety following the murder of his former partner, Ray Vale, and regrets not shooting the suspect who was later acquitted. Relapsing into alcoholism led to Chris’s aggression toward Nicole, and she began to consider a divorce.

Maddox shows Chris records of one co-worker, Holt Charles, who had financial issues and had discussed the chemical disappearance with Robert “Rob” Nelson, Chris’s sobriety sponsor. Suspecting Holt may have killed Nicole, Chris tries to contact Rob. Holt instead answers the phone, and he explains that Rob is responsible for the missing chemicals. Chris reviews his daughter Britt’s social media posts, which reveal that a stranger had been hiding in their basement since the barbecue. His neighbor’s security cameras display a rustling in the bushes, and Rob is seen exiting the neighbor’s trunk in parking lot surveillance footage.

Chris sends Jaq to Rob’s house, warning her and her team that he might be armed. The SWAT team arrive at Rob’s house, finding it empty, but uncover detailed plans in the shed to craft a bomb. Maddox discovers that Rob’s brother, David Webb, who was separated from him after Rob was adopted and given a new name, was the first-person Mercy Court executed for murder. Chris realizes that Rob is orchestrating revenge against him and the Court. Chris is officially acquitted for the murder but refuses to end the trial to exploit Maddox’s unrestricted access. He tries to contact Britt, but footage from her grandparents’ front door shows Rob kidnapping her and taking her into a stolen semi-truck. A bomb goes off in the shed killing most of the SWAT team.

Jaq pursues Rob, who is transporting explosives toward Mercy Court to destroy the building with Chris inside. The police divert Rob away from Mercy Court, and Jaq, assuming command, orders the task force to blow up the truck. Chris pleads with Jaq, but she refuses to yield to him. The bomb fails to detonate, and Jaq attempts to shoot Rob directly. Rob arrives at Mercy Court, crashing into the building and causing a network glitch that requires a system reset. Maddox reboots in time to free Chris before the trial ends.

Chris confronts Rob and works with Maddox to distract Rob with Mercy Court opening a case to admit any potential new evidence from Rob. Chris disarms Rob and is talked down by Britt not to kill Rob. Jaq arrives and shoots Rob. Rob provides new evidence that he was on the phone with David when the murder David was accused of took place. Maddox confirms the call’s timing and location which placed the phone away from the crime scene. Maddox retrieves footage that showed a phone Jaq retrieved from David, which was not revealed, and subsequently dumped by Jaq. Jaq explains she wanted to ensure that David was to be found guilty in the first judgement by the AI court to prove that it works. Jaq and Rob are both taken into custody while Britt reconciles with Chris, whose case is formally dismissed.

Rebecca Ferguson as Judge Maddox, an AI who is part of the Mercy program.

Chris Pratt as Det. Christopher “Chris” Raven, an LAPD officer who is on trial for the murder of his wife.