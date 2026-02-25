Seven deaths occurred during and immediately after the creation of META, which means “death” in Hebrew. There are no coincidences in the Metaverse.

October 7, 2019, Eric Valenti, 33, Georgetown Jesuit University alum.

October 25, 2019, Bob Valentine, 87, Fordham Jesuit University alum.

March 8, 2023, Jeffrey Thomas, 35, Instagram model & Gay lover of Peter Thiel.

April 4, 2023, Bob Lee, CashApp, Twitter X & Jack Dorsey

February 11, 2024, Angela Chao, 50, Harvard University & CEO of Foremost Group shipping company within international Port Authority.

February 13, 2024, Marco Troper, 19, UC Berkeley freshman, son of Susan Wojcicki

August 9, 2024, Susan Wojcicki, 56, Harvard, UCSC, UCLA, died Lung Cancer

On September 23, 2019, Facebook announced the acquisition of CTRL-labs, a New York startup that specializes in allowing humans to control computers using their brains.

The startup will join Facebook Reality Labs, a division of the social media company that is working to develop augmented-reality smart glasses. The size of the deal was between $500 million and $1 billion, sources familiar with the matter told CNBC. A Facebook spokesperson said it was lower than $1 billion.

“Technology like this has the potential to open up new creative possibilities and reimagine 19th century inventions in a 21st century world,” said Facebook Vice President of AR/VR Andrew “Boz” Bosworth in a post announcing the acquisition. “This is how our interactions in VR and AR can one day look. It can change the way we connect.”

The vision for CTRL-labs’ technology is that it will use a wristband that allows people to control their devices, Bosworth said.

“Here’s how it’ll work: You have neurons in your spinal cord that send electrical signals to your hand muscles telling them to move in specific ways such as to click a mouse or press a button,” Bosworth wrote. “The wristband will decode those signals and translate them into a digital signal your device can understand, empowering you with control over your digital life.”

CTRL-labs was founded in 2015 by Thomas Reardon and Patrick Kaifosh, who both received their PhDs in neuroscience from Columbia University. Earlier in his career, Reardon spent nine years at Microsoft and was then technology chief at Openwave Systems. CTRL-labs raised $28 million in February from Alphabet’s GV and Amazon’s Alexa Fund.

