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There is greater awareness and diagnosis of mental health conditions among Generation Z and sleep deprivation is more frequently reported. Moreover, the negative effects of screen time in the late 2010s were most pronounced in adolescents, as compared to younger children. Youth subcultures have not disappeared, but they have been quieter. Nostalgia is a major theme of youth culture in the 2010s and 2020s. Meanwhile, Generation Z has been active in politics around the world, particularly through youth-led movements with social media playing a major role in mobilization and communication.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Generation_Z

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