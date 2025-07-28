God's Banker Roberto Calvi, 62, Chairman of Banco Ambrosiano (Garrote)

The day before Calvi's body was found, Calvi's private secretary, Teresa Graziella Corrocher, 55, committed suicide by jumping from a window of the Milan bank.

Giuseppe Della Cha, 54, deputy director at the bank's main office, scrawled a farewell note on his desk calendar before he made the suicide leap from a fifth-floor balcony shortly after 10 a.m., police said.

87 Lower Sloan Street was Gianni Calvini's (aka: Roberto Clavi) last hotel suite.

Frankie the Strangler garroted Calvi in the car at the river Themes. He was then taken by boat to the Masonic Blackfriars Bridge to be hung & displayed postmortem by an orange rope using a love knot.

Francesco Di Carlo

A jury Wednesday acquitted all five defendants charged with murder in the 1982 death of Italian financier Roberto Calvi, who was called "God's banker" for his close ties to the Vatican.

Calvi's body was found hanging from London's Blackfriars Bridge, with rocks and cash stuffed into his suit. The death was first ruled a suicide by London police, but Calvi's family pressed for further investigation and eventually Italian prosecutors brought murder charges.

None of the defendants was in the high-security courtroom on the outskirts of Rome when the judge read the verdict, reached after 1½ days of deliberation.

Prosecutors had asked for life sentences for four defendants but said a fifth should be acquitted for insufficient evidence.

Prosecutors believe that Calvi was laundering money for the mafia. They allege one of the five, Giuseppe (Pippo) Calo, ordered the murder because mob bosses thought the banker had appropriated some of the money and were afraid he would talk in the wake of a scandal that overwhelmed his bank.

"The evidence was rather weak," said one of Calo's lawyers, Massimo Amoroso.

Calo was convicted years ago of Mafia charges unconnected to Calvi's death. He is serving his sentence and watched the verdict from a video.