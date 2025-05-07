Military Felony Crimes (Marines-Army-Navy-Merchant Seaman)

Lawrence Bernard "Larry" Singleton (July 28, 1927 – December 28, 2001) was an American criminal who raped and mutilated adolescent hitchhiker Mary Vincent in California in 1978 and then attacked a woman after being released from prison eight years later. He raped Vincent and cut off her forearms, then left her to die in a culvert off Interstate 5 in Del Puerto Canyon. She managed to hike to safety and later acted as a critical witness against Singleton. Released from prison on good behavior after serving eight years of his fourteen-year sentence, he later murdered Roxanne Hayes, a mother of three. On February 19, 1997, police found him covered in blood after stabbing her in his new home. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lawrence_Singleton

Leonard Thomas Lake (October 29, 1945 – June 6, 1985), also known as Leonard Hill and a variety of other aliases, was an American survivalist and serial killer. During the mid-1980s, Lake and his accomplice, Hong Kong-born Charles Ng, raped, tortured and murdered an estimated eleven to twenty-five victims at a remote cabin near Wilseyville, California, 150 miles east of San Francisco. Upon being arrested on unrelated charges in 1985, Lake swallowed cyanide pills that he had sewn into his clothing and died four days later. Human remains; videotapes and journals found at his cabin later confirmed Ng's involvement and were used to convict Ng on eleven counts of capital murder. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leonard_Lake

JonBenét Patricia Ramsey (August 6, 1990 – December 25, 1996) was an American child beauty pageant winner who was killed at age six in her family's home at 755 15th Street in Boulder, Colorado, on the night of December 25, 1996. Her body was found in the house's basement about seven hours after she had been reported missing. She had sustained a fractured skull, and a garrote was tied around her neck. The autopsy report stated that JonBenét's official cause of death was "asphyxia by strangulation associated with craniocerebral trauma". Her death was ruled a homicide. The case generated worldwide public and media interest, in part because her mother Patsy Ramsey, a former beauty queen, had entered JonBenét into a series of child beauty pageants. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Killing_of_JonBen%C3%A9t_Ramsey