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Juxtaposition1
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Show Notes & Links:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MEMS

https://www.cto.mil/sea/mosa/

https://www.trilogicsys.com/mosa-sosa/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Smartdust

https://theanthonyrogersshow.com/news/darpas-smart-dust-the-vision-of-cubic-millimeter-wireless-sensors-and-their-patents/

https://www.theinteldrop.org/2026/01/09/smart-dust-technology-advances-patents-reveal-military-surveillance-biological-tracking-and-weapons-applications/

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Juxtaposition1
2hEdited

UC Berkeley, Cory Hall at 2626 Hearst Avenue 4th Floor, DOE Site 100, RAND Corp, DARPA, DOD & NATO Supreme Command created, funded & deployed SMART DUST. Not Kris Pidster.

Dust Networks announces SmartMesh IP, Intelligent Wireless Sensor Networks for IP. www.dustnetworks.com. Analogue Devices of Cambridge took over UC Berkeley Dust Networks.

The idea that now you can easily integrate an IP-based sensor into an enterprise application, into a database where you're already storing customer information or manufacturing information, and use the business logic that you've already got to take that additional information about how your systems are operating and use that to improve your efficiency, to improve your productivity, to improve the safety of your operation, that is a revolution that's in process. SmartMesh IP and IPv6 sensors in general are enabling that future.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jbBmT6J2Wx0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EjQNcvtRHNA

Theodore John Kaczynski mailed two unabombs to Cory Hall 4th Floor in 1982 & 1985.

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