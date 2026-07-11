MEMS, or Microelectromechanical Systems, are tiny devices that integrate mechanical and electrical components on a single microchip, enabling a wide range of applications in modern technology. (Neuromodulation)

What are MEMS?

MEMS stands for Microelectromechanical Systems. These systems consist of miniature mechanical and electro-mechanical elements that are fabricated using microfabrication techniques. The size of MEMS devices typically ranges from one micrometer to several millimeters, allowing them to perform various functions while occupying minimal space.

How Do MEMS Work?

MEMS devices combine mechanical structures (like levers and springs) with electrical components (such as sensors and actuators). They operate through electromechanical processes, where sensors detect physical quantities (e.g., pressure, temperature, motion) and convert them into electrical signals. Conversely, actuators convert electrical signals into physical actions.

MIMO uses the spatial diversity to increase link capacity. The technology requires multiple antennas at both the transmitter and receiver, along with associated signal processing, to deliver data rate speedups roughly proportional to the number of antennas at each end.

MIMO starts with a high-rate data stream, which is de-multiplexed into multiple, lower-rate streams. Each of these streams is then modulated and transmitted in parallel with different coding from the transmit antennas, with all streams in the same frequency channel. These co-channel, mutually interfering streams arrive at the receiver’s antenna array, each having a different spatial signature—gain phase pattern at the receiver’s antennas. These distinct array signatures allow the receiver to separate these co-channel streams, demodulate them, and re-multiplex them to reconstruct the original high-rate data stream. This process is sometimes referred to as spatial multiplexing.

Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) (Molecular Engineering):

MOSA is an integrated business and technical strategy to achieve competitive and affordable acquisition and sustainment over the system life cycle:

In the development of Department of Defense (DoD) systems, MOSA is an acquisition and design strategy, consisting of technical architectures, that adopts open standards and supports a modular, loosely coupled, and highly cohesive system structure.

MOSA implies the use of a modular design, including system interfaces designed according to accepted standards with which conformance can be verified. MOSA can be employed in both defense and non-defense sectors by using a modular architecture and an open business model to add, modify, replace, and remove system components across the acquisition life cycle.

DoD can use MOSA to design systems with highly cohesive, loosely coupled, and severable modules that can be competed separately and acquired from independent vendors. DoD is actively pursuing MOSA in the life cycle activities of its Major Defense Acquisition Programs and Major Automated Information Systems, keeping pace with the rapid evolution in technology and threats that require faster cycle time for fielding and modifying warfighting capabilities.

The concepts for Smart Dust emerged from a workshop at RAND in 1992 and a series of DARPA ISAT studies in the mid-1990s due to the potential military applications of the technology. The work was strongly influenced by work at UCLA and the University of Michigan during that period, as well as science fiction authors Stanislaw Lem (in novels The Invincible in 1964 and Peace on Earth in 1985), Neal Stephenson and Vernor Vinge. The first public presentation of the concept by that name was at the American Vacuum Society meeting in Anaheim in 1996.

Smart Dust & Mesogens: Concepts and Applications:

Smart dust refers to a network of extremely small, wireless sensor nodes—often called motes—each containing a processor, power source, and communication system. The original vision, developed in the late 1990s at UC Berkeley under DARPA funding, aimed to shrink these devices to a volume of just one cubic millimeter, enabling them to be scattered like dust to form self-organizing sensor networks.

A Smart Dust research proposal was presented to DARPA written by Kristofer S. J. Pister, Joe Kahn, and Bernhard Boser, all from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1997. The proposal, to build wireless sensor nodes with a volume of one cubic millimeter, was selected for funding in 1998. The project led to a working mote smaller than a grain of rice, and larger “COTS Dust” devices kicked off the TinyOS effort at Berkeley.

The concept was later expanded upon by Kris Pister in 2001. A recent review discusses various techniques to take smartdust in sensor networks beyond millimeter dimensions to the micrometer level.

The Ultra-Fast Systems component of the Nanoelectronics Research Centre at the University of Glasgow is a founding member of a large international consortium which is developing a related concept: smart specks.

Typical day in Sonoma County California. 125,000 Military sorties in four years.

The disturbing pollution of our breathable airspace and weaponized sunlight glare.

Introduction to DOE-RAND-DARPA shill Kris Pister, PhD UC Berkeley & CTO for Dust Networks & NATO: