Military mesh networks are decentralized, self-healing communication systems that provide resilient, secure, and mobile connectivity for tactical operations.

Overview:

Military mesh networks are wireless communication systems where each node can act as both a transmitter and receiver, enabling dynamic, decentralized connectivity without relying on a central hub. This architecture allows data to hop between nodes using the most efficient route, ensuring continuous communication even if some nodes are destroyed or disabled. These networks are critical for modern military operations, supporting infantry, vehicles, drones, naval vessels, and command centers.

Key Features:

Self-Healing and Resilient: Nodes automatically reroute data if a link fails, maintaining network integrity under combat conditions.

Decentralized Topology: Unlike traditional fixed networks, military mesh networks do not require preconfigured paths, allowing for flexible deployment in dynamic environments.

Mobility Support: Mobile Ad Hoc Networks (MANETs), a type of mesh network, enable every node—soldier, vehicle, or drone—to communicate dynamically, supporting rapid maneuver and real-time situational awareness.

Security and Anti-Jamming: Advanced encryption (AES128/AES256) and frequency-hopping capabilities protect against interception and electronic warfare.

High Bandwidth Options: submillimeter Wave mesh networks in the 57–71 GHz spectrum provides high-speed data transmission (up to 200 Mbps), supporting video, sensor data, and tactical information at the operational edge.

Scalar interferometry is a technique that uses the interference of scalar waves—longitudinal electromagnetic potentials—to detect and analyze subtle variations in scalar fields.

Concept and Principles:

Scalar interferometry extends the general principles of interferometry, which involves superimposing waves to extract information about phase differences or field variations. Unlike conventional interferometry that typically uses transverse electromagnetic waves (light, radio waves), scalar interferometry focuses on scalar or longitudinal waves, which are theorized to propagate along the direction of motion rather than perpendicular to it. These waves are associated with variations in the scalar potential of the electromagnetic field, rather than the vector components of the field.

In scalar interferometry, a system can be designed where incident scalar waves interact with a structured medium or molecular assembly, such as water molecules, which act as “half interferometers.” The interaction between the scalar wave and the internal electron spin patterns of the molecules produces measurable effects in the electrical and ionic potentials of the medium, effectively translating the scalar wave information into observable electromagnetic patterns.

NATO thugs armed to kill. Genevan Global Governance House of Peace Hooligans.

This is what DEW or invisible weapons look like within the MESH Network.

Your neighborhood is considered a Strategic Hamlet and is surveilled 24-7.