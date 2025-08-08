Military Murders tagged as Masonic #33

Don't You Just Know It (Bobby Marchan)

Song by Huey "Piano" Smith & The Clowns, Huey "Piano" Smith

I can't lose with the stuff I use

(Don't you just know it?)

Baby, don't believe I wear two left shoes

(Don't you just know it?)

Ah-ha-ha-ha (ah-ha-ha-ha)

Ay-ay-oh (ay-ay-oh)

Gooba-gooba-gooba-gooba (gooba-gooba-gooba-gooba)

Ah-ha-ha-ha (ah-ha-ha-ha)

Ah-ha-ha-ha (ah-ha-ha-ha)

Ay-ay-oh (ay-ay-oh)

Hey pretty baby, can we go strollin'?

(Don't you just know it?)

You got me rockin' when I oughta be rollin'

(Don't you just know it?)

Ah-ha-ha-ha (ah-ha-ha-ha)

Ay-ay-oh (ay-ay-oh)

Gooba-gooba-gooba-gooba (gooba-gooba-gooba-gooba)

Ah-ha-ha-ha (ah-ha-ha-ha)

Ah-ha-ha-ha (ah-ha-ha-ha)

Ay-ay-oh (ay-ay-oh)

Baby, baby, you're my blue heaven

(Don't you just know it?)

You got me pushin' when I oughta be shovin'

(Don't you just know it?)

Ah-ha-ha-ha (ah-ha-ha-ha)

Ay-ay-oh (ay-ay-oh)

Gooba-gooba-gooba-gooba (gooba-gooba-gooba-gooba)

Ah-ha-ha-ha (ah-ha-ha-ha)

Ah-ha-ha-ha (ah-ha-ha-ha)

Ay-ay-oh (ay-ay-oh)

Heart of mine is cool as a breeze

(Don't you just know it?)

Younger the couple the tighter they squeeze

(Don't you just know it?)

Ah-ha-ha-ha (ah-ha-ha-ha)

Ay-ay-oh (ay-ay-oh)

Gooba-gooba-gooba-gooba (gooba-gooba-gooba-gooba)

Ah-ha-ha-ha (ah-ha-ha-ha)

Ah-ha-ha-ha (ah-ha-ha-ha)

Ay-ay-oh (ay-ay-oh)

Ah-ha-ha-ha (ah-ha-ha-ha)

Ay-ay-oh (ay-ay-oh)

(Gooba-gooba-gooba-gooba)