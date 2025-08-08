Military Murders tagged as Masonic #33

Don't You Just Know It (Bobby Marchan)
Song by Huey "Piano" Smith & The Clowns, Huey "Piano" Smith
I can't lose with the stuff I use
(Don't you just know it?)
Baby, don't believe I wear two left shoes
(Don't you just know it?)
Ah-ha-ha-ha (ah-ha-ha-ha)
Ay-ay-oh (ay-ay-oh)
Gooba-gooba-gooba-gooba (gooba-gooba-gooba-gooba)
Ah-ha-ha-ha (ah-ha-ha-ha)
Ah-ha-ha-ha (ah-ha-ha-ha)
Ay-ay-oh (ay-ay-oh)
Hey pretty baby, can we go strollin'?
(Don't you just know it?)
You got me rockin' when I oughta be rollin'
(Don't you just know it?)
Ah-ha-ha-ha (ah-ha-ha-ha)
Ay-ay-oh (ay-ay-oh)
Gooba-gooba-gooba-gooba (gooba-gooba-gooba-gooba)
Ah-ha-ha-ha (ah-ha-ha-ha)
Ah-ha-ha-ha (ah-ha-ha-ha)
Ay-ay-oh (ay-ay-oh)
Baby, baby, you're my blue heaven
(Don't you just know it?)
You got me pushin' when I oughta be shovin'
(Don't you just know it?)
Ah-ha-ha-ha (ah-ha-ha-ha)
Ay-ay-oh (ay-ay-oh)
Gooba-gooba-gooba-gooba (gooba-gooba-gooba-gooba)
Ah-ha-ha-ha (ah-ha-ha-ha)
Ah-ha-ha-ha (ah-ha-ha-ha)
Ay-ay-oh (ay-ay-oh)
Heart of mine is cool as a breeze
(Don't you just know it?)
Younger the couple the tighter they squeeze
(Don't you just know it?)
Ah-ha-ha-ha (ah-ha-ha-ha)
Ay-ay-oh (ay-ay-oh)
Gooba-gooba-gooba-gooba (gooba-gooba-gooba-gooba)
Ah-ha-ha-ha (ah-ha-ha-ha)
Ah-ha-ha-ha (ah-ha-ha-ha)
Ay-ay-oh (ay-ay-oh)
Ah-ha-ha-ha (ah-ha-ha-ha)
Ay-ay-oh (ay-ay-oh)
(Gooba-gooba-gooba-gooba)
Share this post