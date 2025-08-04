Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Military Operatives get FREE Housing & Transportation

Ronald Reagan, TRUMP, Jose Menendez, OJ Simpson, Carlos Marcello, Lee Oswald, Charlie Maddox Manson to Samuel Bankman-Fried
Juxtaposition1
Aug 04, 2025
All Entertainment Cult Members included: singers, comedians, politicians & actors.

Do you understand how easy it is to fool people using the Mockingbird Media?

  • Sam Bankman-Fried is a clone of Charlie Miles Maddox Manson

  • John Linley Frazier was a clone of Charlie Miles Maddox Manson

  • Gene Simmons is a clone of Charlie Maddox Manson

  • Elizabeth Holmes is a clone of Susan Atkins

  • Ghislaine Maxwell is a clone of Patricia Hearst & Angela Davis

  • Christine Madeleine Odette Lagarde is a clone of Ghislaine Maxwell

  • Luigi Mangione is a clone of Lee Oswald

  • Joel Osteen is a clone of Jim Jones

  • Jim Jones was a clone of Venta Krishn

  • Brian Kohberger is a clone scapegoat of James Earl Ray

Charlie Miles Maddox (Manson) Military was assigned FREE residences here:

  • 6871 Franklin Avenue, West Hollywood (#1111)

  • 636 Cole Street, San Francisco (#33)

  • 255 Staples Street, San Francisco (#3333)

  • Peoples Temple Church, Philo, Ukiah & Greenfield Ranch Mendocino County

  • 705 Bath Street, Santa Barbara (#3333)

  • 3924 Topanga Lane, Spiral Staircase House, Topanga Canyon (#666)

  • 14400 Sunset Boulevard, Pacific Palisades (#9)

  • 10452 Bellagio Road, Bel Air (#3333) Brian Wilson consigned housing

  • 21019 Gresham Street, Canoga Park (#13)

  • NATO Naval Weapons Base China Lake, Mojave & BLM Myer & Barker Mines

