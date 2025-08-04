Military Operatives get FREE Housing & Transportation

All Entertainment Cult Members included: singers, comedians, politicians & actors.
Do you understand how easy it is to fool people using the Mockingbird Media?
Sam Bankman-Fried is a clone of Charlie Miles Maddox Manson
John Linley Frazier was a clone of Charlie Miles Maddox Manson
Gene Simmons is a clone of Charlie Maddox Manson
Elizabeth Holmes is a clone of Susan Atkins
Ghislaine Maxwell is a clone of Patricia Hearst & Angela Davis
Christine Madeleine Odette Lagarde is a clone of Ghislaine Maxwell
Luigi Mangione is a clone of Lee Oswald
Joel Osteen is a clone of Jim Jones
Jim Jones was a clone of Venta Krishn
Brian Kohberger is a clone scapegoat of James Earl Ray
Charlie Miles Maddox (Manson) Military was assigned FREE residences here:
6871 Franklin Avenue, West Hollywood (#1111)
636 Cole Street, San Francisco (#33)
255 Staples Street, San Francisco (#3333)
Peoples Temple Church, Philo, Ukiah & Greenfield Ranch Mendocino County
705 Bath Street, Santa Barbara (#3333)
3924 Topanga Lane, Spiral Staircase House, Topanga Canyon (#666)
14400 Sunset Boulevard, Pacific Palisades (#9)
10452 Bellagio Road, Bel Air (#3333) Brian Wilson consigned housing
21019 Gresham Street, Canoga Park (#13)
NATO Naval Weapons Base China Lake, Mojave & BLM Myer & Barker Mines
Share this post