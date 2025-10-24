Mind Control & Cognition

Nothing could be farther from the truth. They are grossly misinformed, or just lying, about everything they talk about with authority. They create nothing new and are Ignorant of Their Own Ignorance. Their abilities could best be described as “scarce”. Such people are, in fact, the living definition of the word charlatan.

A Know-Nothing Know-It-All is a character who insists he or she knows everything; is always right; that they were the actual original creator of an idea; and who generally has an extremely high opinion of themselves and their abilities.

Few phrases make people bristle as much as “I told you so.” First of all, when we’ve gotten something wrong, we certainly don’t want to be reminded of it. This can lead to feelings of shame, which, according to research, can make us feel exposed and vulnerable, and can lead to anger. It’s embarrassing and belittling, neither of which create healthy working relationships.

Second of all, “I told you so” can be interpreted as a way of someone seeking credit for their intelligence or foresight– which is fine, except when it’s clearly at the expense of your project or your ego.

Third, it’s often an indirect or passive aggressive way of someone expressing hurt that you didn’t listen to them in the first place, frustration that you ignored their counsel, or even anger that you picked a different approach despite their warnings.

Right or Wrong? We’re All Plenty of Both:

The person who is always right does allow other people to have differing opinions. If the other person is shown to be right, that is often met with a studied indifference—as if it wasn’t that big a deal in the first place. However, if the other person is wrong, the failure is pointed out strongly and loudly.

Being around a person who is always right produces frustration and anger. Events are constantly being turned around in his or her favor. You begin to think there is no justice in the world, since the other person never has to admit his or her error. More important, you may also begin to believe that he or she has been right all along.

Realistically, no one is always right or always wrong. All of us are plenty of both. In healthy relationships, forgiveness is extended when someone is wrong and graciousness is shown when someone is right.