Mirella Gregori & Emanuela Orlandi 1983 kidnappings in Rome (both age 15)

"Nessun Dorma" is an aria from Giacomo Puccini's opera Turandot, sung by the character Calaf, who expresses his determination to win the love of Princess Turandot. The aria translates to "Let no one sleep" and is characterized by its passionate declaration of victory over death and despair. This aria is the theme of my Juxtapostion1 Channel.

IOR President of the Bank of Vatican Paul Marcinkus was ever present during the Italian Society “Years of Lead” aka: ‘state of Tension”. Marcinkus stood 6’4 and was nicknamed the Gorilla for his muscular physical size and Cicero Illinois Mafia associations. There was no denying that his 18-year tenure (1971-89) at the Vatican bank was riddled by Gladio Murders. Paul Marcinkus himself resided outside of the cloistered, confined, secluded, sequestered walled Vatican State in luxurious splendor and opulence befitting that of an elite SWISS Private Banker.

Enrico De Pedis (Italian pronunciation: (15 May 1954 − 2 February 1990) was an Italian gangster and one of the bosses of the Banda della Magliana, an Italian criminal organization based in the city of Rome, particularly active throughout the late 1970s until the early 1990s. His nickname was "Renatino". Unlike other members of his gang, De Pedis possessed a strong entrepreneurial spirit. While other members squandered their earnings, he invested his illicit proceeds (in construction companies, restaurants, boutiques, etc.). Pedis was seen in close proximity of both teenage girls.

Mirella Gregori (born 7 October 1967) mysteriously disappeared from Rome on 7 May 1983. Gregori left her house around 3:30 pm after receiving an apparent call from a former classmate of her middle-school called "Alessandro". She then told her mother she would meet with the classmate outside and would be back in 10 minutes. Gregori then entered the bar just under her home to meet with the owner's daughter, Sonia De Vito, her best friend. The two girls talked privately locked in the bathroom for around 10 minutes, then Gregori left the bar and went outside. That was the last time she was seen. Enrico De Pedis was a customer of that same bar.

Emanuela Orlandi (born 14 January 1968) was a Vatican teenager who mysteriously disappeared while returning home from music school in Rome on 22 June 1983. The case received worldwide attention due to the public appeal of Pope John Paul II for her release after an unnamed terrorist organization claimed to be holding the girl in exchange for the liberation of Mehmet Ali Ağca, the Turkish terrorist who had attempted to assassinate the Pope two years prior. However, the subsequent investigation discovered that the allegation of international terrorism was a misdirection, and the real motive of the disappearance remains unknown. Enrico De Pedis was seen by a policeman talking with Emanuela. The security cameras were off.

Gregori and Emanuela Orlandi, dated March 11, 2025, new details emerge about Gennaro Egidio, the lawyer who was effectively imposed by the secret services on the Orlandi family and later on the family of Mirella Gregori, the two girls who disappeared in Rome in '83. The document According to the file dated 1983, the Central State Security Service of the Ministry of the Interior had carried out 'investigations' on Egidio, including his family and financial status. The 'note' contains information about his father, sister, American wife, his birth (September 17, 1925, in Rocca Piemonte, province of Salerno), his move to Rome in April 1953, and his enrollment in the Communist Party in 1948. In 1953, he was employed 'as a private secretary at the Legation of Ceylon' in Rome. The role Egidio's role, in both cases of the disappearances, has often been described as mysterious, especially since when he took on the Orlandi case, he was already known on the legal scene in the capital, but it was never clear who paid his expensive fees.