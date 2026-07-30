Mississauga Monster & Christine Demeter 5'10

On a warm summer night in 1973, real estate developer Peter Demeter pulled a Mercedes full of visitors into his Mississauga, Ont. driveway after a shopping trip.

As the garage door opened, the headlights illuminated a horrific scene — the bludgeoned body of his wife, 33-year-old model Christine Demeter.

In interviews with police, Peter Demeter himself admitted this marriage had been on thin ice and police eventually unearthed $1-million life insurance policies the couple had taken out shortly before Christine was killed. Cristine stood 5’10.

Disguised as utility workers, police got to work installing wiretaps on the Demeter home, listening in as Peter told his best friend, Csaba Szilagy, about his rekindled affair with Hundt.

In a separate interview with police, Szilagy also told police that Peter has been plotting various ways to kill Christine, bandying about ideas of a hitman, shocking Christine with electricity in their backyard swimming pool or having her run over shotgun shells in an attempt to explode her car.

On Aug. 17, 1973, after a month of collecting a mountain of circumstantial evidence, police charged Peter with plotting Christine’s murder.

The ensuing trial for Peter Demeter was one of the longest in Canada’s history, as prosecutors laid out their evidence, painting a picture of an unhappy marriage, a mistress and a plot to cash in a recently acquired $1-million life insurance policy.

The crimes of Peter Demeter, which began with his wife’s death but certainly didn’t end there, happened more than 50 years ago, but remain some of the most gruesome and calculated in our nation’s history.

Peter drove his wife’s MBZ sedan the night of her brutal murder, July 18, 1973.

Despite his age, Peel Regional Police used heavily-armed members of the force’s tactical unit to arrest Joseph “Joe” Dinardo on Thursday, as he left a Toronto-area restaurant.

Police are now probing his Canadian associates over the past two months.

Ex-professional boxer Joseph Dinardo made headlines in the sensational 1974 murder trial of millionaire Mississauga developer Peter Demeter, whose wife Christine was bludgeoned to death in the garage of their Dundas Cres. home.

Dinardo shocked the trial when he told court that Christine Demeter, a former model, had offered him $10,000 to break her husband’s legs and arms just a week before her murder.

Peter Demeter, who was also born in Hungary, was ultimately convicted of hiring a hitman to kill his wife.

Dinardo immigrated to Canada at the age of 12 and never obtained citizenship.

Dinardo was in the news again in 2001 when he was a pallbearer at the funeral of Eddie (Hurricane) Melo, a boxer and mob enforcer who was murdered in the parking lot of a strip mall.

Magasztovics’ criminal record began in 1958, and includes prison and jail time for a robbery, arson, thefts, forged documents and counterfeit money, weapons offences and five parole violations.

Murder house at 1437 Dudas Cresent North, Mississauga Ontario Canada.

Hungarian born Real Estate Developer with Movie Star looks, Peter Demeter.