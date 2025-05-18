Misty Mountain Hop (Who did it?)

Misty Mountain Hop

Song by Led Zeppelin

Walkin' in the park just the other day, baby

What... what do you think I saw?

Crowds of people sittin' on the grass with flowers in their hair said

"Hey, boy, do you wanna score?"

And you know how it is

I really don't know what time it was, woh, oh-oh

So I asked them if I could stay awhile

I didn't notice but it had got very dark and I was really

Really out of my mind

Just then a policeman stepped up to me and asked us said

"Please, hey, would we care

To all get in line... get in line."

Well you know, they asked us to stay for tea and have some fun

Oh, oh, oh he said that his friends would all drop by, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Why don't you take a good look at yourself and describe what you see?

And baby, baby, baby, do you like it?

There you sit, sitting spare like a book on a shelf rustin'

Ah, not trying to fight it

You really don't care if they're coming, oh, oh, oh

I know that it's all a state of mind, ooh, ooh, ooh

If you go down in the streets today baby, you better

You better open your eyes, whoah-yeah

Folk down there really don't care

Really don't care, don't care, really don't

Which, which way the pressure lies

So I've decided what I'm gonna do now

So I'm packing my bags for the Misty Mountains

Where the spirits go now

Over the hills where the spirits fly

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

I really don't know

I really don't know

I really don't know

