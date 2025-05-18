Misty Mountain Hop (Who did it?)

Misty Mountain Hop
Song by Led Zeppelin
Walkin' in the park just the other day, baby
What... what do you think I saw?
Crowds of people sittin' on the grass with flowers in their hair said
"Hey, boy, do you wanna score?"
And you know how it is
I really don't know what time it was, woh, oh-oh
So I asked them if I could stay awhile
I didn't notice but it had got very dark and I was really
Really out of my mind
Just then a policeman stepped up to me and asked us said
"Please, hey, would we care
To all get in line... get in line."
Well you know, they asked us to stay for tea and have some fun
Oh, oh, oh he said that his friends would all drop by, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Why don't you take a good look at yourself and describe what you see?
And baby, baby, baby, do you like it?
There you sit, sitting spare like a book on a shelf rustin'
Ah, not trying to fight it
You really don't care if they're coming, oh, oh, oh
I know that it's all a state of mind, ooh, ooh, ooh
If you go down in the streets today baby, you better
You better open your eyes, whoah-yeah
Folk down there really don't care
Really don't care, don't care, really don't
Which, which way the pressure lies
So I've decided what I'm gonna do now
So I'm packing my bags for the Misty Mountains
Where the spirits go now
Over the hills where the spirits fly
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
I really don't know
I really don't know
I really don't know
