Mockingbird Media is a Machiavelli state of confusion (Victor Davis Hanson)

Designed as an inescapable MATRIX to State of Tension, anxiety for the public sheeple. (COINTELPRO counterintelligence)
Sep 26, 2025
Deliberate on purpose FAKE NEWS, fake stories, inaccurate facts, scapegoats to conceal NATO military crimes, FEAR PORN, diversion, distraction, exhaustion, and capitulation. REAL ID compliant, MAC address traced, tracked & targeted.

It worked. Today Hunger Game enslaved citizens obey authority, obey illegal directive, get Jabbed on command, wear COVID CULT masks, volunteer for travel restriction and TSA body searches. Judges, courthouses, sheriff, jails, acute care hospitals, assisted care residences, City Council Chambers, are all COVID CULT compliant. They all have 24-7 surveillance Ring Cameras.

Augmented people are tethered to the cloud, the HAL-9000 AI. A 7G MESH Grid.

