The phrase “the usual suspects” refers to people who are habitually suspected or arrested following a crime. It is often used in contexts where certain individuals are scapegoated rather than being the actual perpetrators. Additionally, it can also refer to people or things that one would expect or anticipate in a given situation.

Anahit Misak Kasparian (born July 7, 1986) is an American independent political commentator, media host, and journalist. She is a host and producer of the online news show The Young Turks, having begun working as a fill-in producer for the show in 2007. She also appeared on the television version of the show that aired on Current TV. She formerly hosted The Point on the TYT Network and co-hosted a Jacobin YouTube show, Weekends with Ana Kasparian and Nando Vila.

Patrick Bet-David (born October 18, 1978) is an American businessman, media personality, author, and podcaster. A conservative, he is the host of the PBD Podcast and Valuetainment, which cover topics such as current events, business, politics, and pop culture. His show commonly features celebrity guests.

Benjamin Frederick Mankiewicz (born March 25, 1967) is an American television journalist and host for Turner Classic Movies (TCM). He is a progressive political commentator for The Young Turks. He has served as a film critic for the 2008–2009 season for the TV program At the Movies and the web series What the Flick?

Cenk Kadir Uygur (born March 21, 1970) is a Turkish-born American political commentator, media host, and attorney. He is the co-creator of The Young Turks, a progressive and left-wing populist sociopolitical news and commentary program.

In 1996, Uygur worked briefly as an associate attorney. He launched and began hosting The Young Turks in 2002. In 2011, he worked briefly for MSNBC as a political commentator (he was replaced by Al Sharpton), and then from 2011 to 2013 he appeared on a weeknight commentary show on Current TV. In 2017, Uygur co-founded the progressive political action committee Justice Democrats.

The Young Turks (TYT) is an American progressive and left-wing populist sociopolitical news and commentary program live streamed on social media platforms YouTube and Twitch, and additionally selected television channels. TYT serves as the flagship program of the TYT Network, a multi-channel network of associated web series focusing on news and current events. TYT covers American politics, wars and conflicts around the world, sports, pop culture, and a wide array of other topics. The program was created by Cenk Uygur, Ben Mankiewicz and Dave Koller in 2002. Uygur is Turkish American and named the program after the Young Turks movement of the 20th century. Co-hosted by Uygur and Ana Kasparian, it is also often accompanied by various other in-studio contributors.

William Oliver Stone (born September 15, 1946) is an American filmmaker. An acclaimed director, tackling subjects ranging from the Vietnam War and American politics to musical biopics and crime dramas, Stone has received numerous accolades including three Academy Awards and a BAFTA Award, as well as a Primetime Emmy Award and five Golden Globe Awards.

Stone was born in New York City and later briefly attended Yale University. In 1967, Stone enlisted in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He served from 1967 to 1968 in the 25th Infantry and 1st Cavalry Divisions and was twice wounded in action. For his service, he received military honors including a Bronze Star with “V” Device for valor, Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster (to denote two wounds), an Air Medal and the Combat Infantryman Badge. His service in Vietnam became the foundation for the stark portrayals of war and its aftermath in his work.

Clayton Morris (born December 31, 1976) is an American YouTuber, real estate investor, and former television news anchor. He co-hosts Redacted News on the video platform Rumble and on his eponymous YouTube channel and a podcast on Investing in Real Estate.

After co-hosting The Daily Buzz and Good Day Philadelphia on Fox’s WTXF-TV, he was a co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend on Fox News Channel from 2008 to 2017. He covered consumer technology for Fox and hosted weekly technology segments for Fox News Radio and Fox News. On September 4, 2017, he left Fox News. His real estate ventures have been the subject of several lawsuits, including one filed by the state of Indiana.