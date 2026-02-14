In 2026, the Metaverse MATRIX of Mendacity is now Digital Machiavellianism.

Niccolò Machiavelli (3 May 1469 – 21 June 1527) was a Florentine diplomat, author, philosopher, and historian who lived during the Italian Renaissance. He is best known for his political treatise The Prince (Il Principe), written around 1513 but not published until 1532, five years after his death. He has often been called the father of modern political philosophy and political science.

For many years Machiavelli served as a senior official in the Florentine Republic with responsibilities in diplomatic and military affairs.

New York Times, September 14, 1998

Licio Gelli, the Italian financier arrested last week, had something of a golden touch when it came to geraniums and begonias: more than $1.76 million worth, as it turned out.

The police found 150 gold bars weighing 363 pounds buried in huge terra-cotta pots brimming with flowers that decorate the terrace of his mansion in Tuscany, Italian newspapers reported today.

Mr. Gelli, 79, was a key player in the collapse of Italy’s largest private bank, Banco Ambrosiano, brought down in 1983 by $1.3 billion in loans to dummy corporations in Latin America.

Gelli was convicted of complicity in the bank collapse and sentenced to 12 years and eight months in prison. But he slipped away from his mansion in Arezzo, the Villa Wanda, in May shortly after the conviction was upheld.

Lucio Gelli was arrested last week in Nice, France despite being under home (Villa Wanda) detention. LMAO

