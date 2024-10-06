Playback speed
Molecular Communication E-Medicine, NCW-NATO Weaponry 7G MESH Warfare

Net-Centric Warfare, PAVE PAWS, EMF, Photonics, Acoustics using LED, 5G equipment & Beehive MESH ubiquitous & inescapable.
Juxtaposition1
Oct 06, 2024
Transcript

Our Hunger Game Districts are highly toxic. Bear in mind it is an integrated weapon system(s) using water, air, food, sound, weather & cover story PSYOPS: 

Fake Vaccines and Fake PCR tests are trace, track & targeting tools.

REAL ID protocols Get Verified protocols, MAC address (Media Access Control)

Eyeball recognition Facial recognition Palm print recognition

Digital Bank Wallet Digital Passport QR encoded RFP chipped cars, and appliances Wearables: watches, heart monitors, insulin pumps, smart glasses, Garmin Computers

Graphene in water Graphene in our farm animals Graphene in the farm crops and produce SMART DUST in our breathable air

Drones over our homes DHS fusion Centers Molecular communication WBAN hacking

They manipulate this 7G MESH HIVE it and us and the weather using the 6G Terahertz PAVE PAWS and the LED photonics and Acoustics. Put it all together and you have a 24-7 trace, track and target KILL BOX system.

Local Sheriff, police, DHS, FBI Fusion Centers to arrest targeted individuals labeled as Domestic Terrorists (non-compliant resistance citizens)

