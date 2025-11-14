Model prison with panopticon design (SMART SOCIETY of SURVELLANCE):

The Presidio Modelo was a model prison with panopticon design, built on the Isla de Pinos in Cuba. It was constructed between 1926 and 1931 under the regime of President-turned-dictator Gerardo Machado. The prison was designed to house up to 5,000 prisoners and was notorious for its high levels of corruption, cruelty, overcrowding, and torture. It became a symbol of modern penal architecture and was used to hold political dissidents, homosexuals, Jehovah’s Witnesses, counter-revolutionaries, and other enemies of the Socialist Cuban State. The population quickly ballooned to over 6,000 inmates, leading to riots in 1961 and the permanent closure of the prison by the Cuban government in 1966. Today, the buildings remain open as a museum and national monument, offering a glimpse into a turbulent period in Cuban history.

Yet Another Next Generation (YANG) is a data modeling language for the definition of data sent over network management protocols.

A YANG module defines a data model through its data and the hierarchical organization of and constraints on that data. It can be a standalone entity or reference definitions in other modules and submodules. YANG modules are used for configuring and monitoring managed elements or systems.

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for many matters related to information and communication technologies. It was established on 17 May 1865 as the International Telegraph Union, the first formal and permanent international organization. The organization significantly predates the UN, making it the oldest UN agency.

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) are an American 501(c)(3) charitable professional organization for electrical engineering, electronics engineering, and related disciplines. Today, it is a global network of more than 486,000 engineering and STEM professionals across a variety of disciplines whose core purpose is to foster technological innovation for the benefit of humanity.

IEEE 1906.1.1-2020 PDF:

This standard defines a common yet another next generation (YANG) (IETF RFC 7950) data model for IEEE 1906.1 nanoscale communication systems.

The YANG data model defines a common network management and configuration data model for nanoscale communication systems. In so doing, it fulfills several purposes: – It enforces requirements to conform to IEEE Std 1906.1(TM)-2015. – It describes nanoscale communication systems. – It represents the fundamental physics impacting IEEE 1906.1 systems. – It defines configuration and management for simulation and analysis. – It defines a self-describing data structure used in repositories of nanoscale communication experimental data. A standard network, management, and configuration data model enables efficient understanding and use of IEEE 1906.1 systems and simulations. A standard data model is needed to ensure that systems and simulations conform to IEEE Std 1906.1-2015. A standard data model is also needed to serve as human and machine-readable documentation of IEEE 1906.1 systems. Because small-scale communication systems interact directly with nanoscale physics, a data model is needed that represents fundamental physics. A common data model is needed to accurately and fairly compare IEEE 1906.1 systems. Repositories of experimental data from small-scale communication systems require clear and accurate documentation for the data to be meaningful. This common data model provides a self-describing data model that addresses this purpose.