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Molecular Engineering (Techno-Enslavement) Pt 1

World Economic Forum Agenda 2025 (Mission Accomplished)
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Oct 10, 2024

7G MESH Networks and NATO forces are killing humanity as I record this.

  • The IoT, IoE, IoB under Computer-to-Brain Interface Precision Medicine

  • Internet of Things (IoT) to Everything (IoE) to The Behavior (IoB)

  • Pacification & Control, Terra Swarm CRISPR DNA gene editing & Weather Warfare events to force relocation of the indigenous people.

  • IDC: Institute for Digital Communications

  • EFI: Emerging Fields Initiative

  • Photonics, Ultrasonics, Magnetic Resonance EMF, mesogens biosensors, MEMS & MIMOS, MOSA & SOSA & SMART DUST weapon systems.

  • https://rumble.com/v5houyk-332044220.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

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