Molecular Engineering (Techno-Enslavement) Pt 2

7G MESH Networks and NATO forces are killing humanity as I record this.
The IoT, IoE, IoB under Computer-to-Brain Interface Precision Medicine
Internet of Things (IoT) to Everything (IoE) to The Behavior (IoB)
Pacification & Control, Terra Swarm CRISPR DNA gene editing & Weather Warfare events to force relocation of the indigenous people.
IDC: Institute for Digital Communications
EFI: Emerging Fields Initiative
Photonics, Ultrasonics, Magnetic Resonance EMF, mesogens biosensors, MEMS & MIMOS, MOSA & SOSA & SMART DUST weapon systems.
https://rumble.com/v5houyk-332044220.html?e9s=src_v1_upp