Molecular Engineering Human Augmentation is COVID REAL ID

Global Emergency Outbreak of rebranded Monkey Pox is now called: M-Pox

The epidemic is concentrated in the Democratic Republic of Congo, but the virus has now appeared in a dozen other African countries.

The outbreak has spread through 13 countries in Africa, including a few that had never reported mpox cases before. On Tuesday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared a “public health emergency of continental security,” the first time the organization has taken that step since the African Union granted it the power to do so last year.

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/08/14/health/mpox-who-emergency-africa.html

https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/mpox/response/2022/mpx-trends.html

