Money Laundering & Media Concealment of SWISS NATO Felony Crimes

The Mockingbird Media has a surprise for you. It's Techno-Enslavement ZERO TRUST!
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Aug 13, 2025
3
3
Share

Only SWISS BANK AUTHORITY can deploy Fiat Fake Money (Legal Tender). The 911 mandated 2005 REAL ID Act enforcement will commence May 5, 2027, and SWISS BANKERS will quickly foist upon you CBDC or Crypto "Programmable Social Obedience Credit TOKENS". PARK TOKENS are SMART Contracts aka: Store Credit for your Hunger Game District, disabled & VOID elsewhere. Your compliance will determine your privileges within your detention camp. (Hunger Game District)

Noncompliance means NO TRUST under the NATO ZERO TRUST system.

The Hunger Games are called by many names: Smart Cities, Freedom Cities, California Forever, FEMA detention, C-40 Cities, Cognitive Cities, 15-Minute Cities
1) Biodigital Convergence
2) The Great Reset (Post Humanism)
3) United Nations Agenda 2030 Sustainability
4) Human Augmentation via Gene Editing CRSPR Therapeutics
5) Precision Medicine, E-Pharmacy
6) Neuromodulation CRSPR & ubiquitous wireless biosensors
7) Gene Editing CRSPR by Zug Switzerland, RAND, DARPA, DOD & UC Berkeley
8) Transhumanism
9) Mass Democide
10) Geneva World Governance Eugenics

