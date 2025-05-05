Money Laundering, (concealment of felony crimes) Pt 1

Money Laundering facilities can be any business, church, cinema, strip club, or any person or persons (example below):

The Symphany & Opera Endowment Funds

Actor Studios, Think Tanks, University Endowment Funds, Non-Profits entities.

Signs & Symbols rule our world, not words, laws nor pseudo leaders.

The Magic Kingdom, Idolatry, deception, diversion, mysticism, Mind Control.

1313 Disneyland Drive, Club 33, SWISS Matterhorn & Castle on Main Street USA.

Park Tokens, Park Hopping Travel Token privileges methods of people control.

355 North Carolwood Drive Holmby Hills, Walt Disney Estate is a #13.

4053 Woking Way Griffith Park was home to Walt Disney & Leno LaBianca, #3333

666 Saint Cloud Road Bel Air gated estate for Ronald Reagan, (Mark of the Beast)

The Knights Templar & Jacques de Molay, the Merchant Princess, The Crusades.

The Obelisks & Pyramids. The Pyramid of Power, The Power Structure.

Money Laundered felony crimes:

Cuban missile crisis

The thirteen days of October 1962 marked the most dangerous period of the Cuban missile crisis. President Kennedy and senior officials were briefed on the U-2 findings and began discussions on how to respond to the challenge.

The Bay of Pigs Invasion was a failed military landing operation on the southwestern coast of Cuba in April 1961 by the United States of America and the Cuban Democratic Revolutionary Front (DRF), consisting of Cuban exiles who opposed Fidel Castro's Cuban Revolution, clandestinely and directly financed by the U.S. government. The operation took place at the height of the Cold War, and its failure influenced relations between Cuba, the United States, and the Soviet Union.

Military Intelligence fatalities during the Bay of Pigs mission:

Thomas Willard "Pete" Ray and Leo Francis Baker were killed by Cuban militiamen after surviving the crash of their B-26 bomber on a beach near Cuba's Bay of Pigs.

Major Riley W. Shamburger and Wade C. Gray were also killed on the same mission.

On Tuesday 11 September 2001, suicide attackers seized US passenger jets and crashed them into two New York skyscrapers, killing thousands of people.

What unfolded that day has had profound consequences across the globe.

Twenty-three years later, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two other men accused of plotting the attack - known as 9/11 - are expected to plead guilty in a military court. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-57698668