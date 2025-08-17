Montauk Murder of Martha Nolan O'Slatarra on Tuesday August 5, 2025

The 33-year-old Irish-born beauty was in the middle of uncontested, or mutually agreed-upon, divorce proceedings with her husband, Sam Ryan, as recently as April, according to New York County Supreme Court filings.

The filings indicate the couple’s legal separation petition was April 2025 just weeks before Nolan-O’Slatarra was found dead on a boat docked at the upscale Montauk Yacht Club around midnight last Tuesday — with a naked man seen belligerently begging bystanders to help her. (Cristopher Durnan, age 60, owner of the Ripple & Hell in a Bucket boats)

Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra (33), a loungewear and swimwear designer, was from Monacurragh, Blackbog Road, close to Carlow town.

She was found unconscious on a boat at the exclusive Montauk Yacht Club in the early hours of Tuesday. The results of a preliminary examination into the cause of her death were deemed “inconclusive”, police said.

A postmortem examination “did not show evidence of violence and her final cause of death is pending further examination”, a statement from Suffolk County Police said late on Wednesday.

Ms. Nolan-O’Slatarra attended primary school in Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal and became a popular performer with the school band under the guidance of Sr Anna Hyland.

Following her education in St Leo’s College Secondary School in Carlow town, Ms Nolan-O’Slatarra studied commerce in UCD and gained a MA in digital marketing from the university’s Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School.

It is understood that both she and her sister Jacqui moved with their mother Eleanor “Elma” Nolan from Carlow to the Dublin/Wicklow border.

Her mother’s family are a well-known and highly respected farming family.

Ms Nolan-O’Slatarra worked in Ireland until 2015 before emigrating to the United States. She set up East x East, a luxury brand for sunglasses, swimwear and resort wear for men and women.

She was also director of operations at investment firm K4 Capital and ran Duper, a fashion brand. Ms Nolan-O’Slatarra kept in contact with her many Carlow-based friends. A family who moved from Bagenalstown to the US helped her set up her business in Montauk.