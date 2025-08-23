Military Intelligence Band devotee of Grateful Dead & the Montauk Yacht Club Member boat owner of “Ripple” & “Hell in a Bucket” yachts Christopher P Durnan.

Christopher Paul Durnan, age 60, of the Durnan Insurance Group is associated with numerous residences in Long Island, New Jersey and Latana Florida. All of his assigned residences have Port Authority Maritime Access.

100 Boyd Street, Long Beach NY

112 Soundview Drive, Montauk NY

1177 Lands End, Latana, Florida

Martha Nolan’s dead body was found on Durnan’s boat, Vessel #1238865, Masonic #33.

Martha Nolan was age 33. Christohper Durnan’s age is 60 or Masonic #33.

Martha Nolan was found off Old Montauk Highway #27, Masonic #999.

Christopher Durnan was 27-years senior to Martha Nolan, Masonic #999.

Durnan Insurance Group is located at 15 Front Street, Rockville NY, Masonic #33.