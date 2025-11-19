Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS), the Unblinking Left Eye of Horus along with DeMolay Mason Walter Cronkite presented the Moon Landings beginning with the Apollo 11 command module Columbia & Eagle Moon Landing Vehicle.

A space journey with three military indoctrinated men of eight days, three-hour duration, without insulation or TPS heat shield, and without a porta potty.

Traveling from Earth to the Moon 240,000 miles in three days at 3,333mph speed.

Once in Lunar Obit of thirty loops, Armstrong & Aldrin detached from the Columbia Module, safely descended from 6,000-feet elevation to land in the Sea of Tranquility whilst braking from 3.333mph to ZERO with precise pinpoint perfect accuracy, with only 25-ceconds of fuel remaining.

Planting a 13-striped flag upon the lunar surface sand. (Unity amongst Masons)

Neil Armstrong taking photos of West Point cadet & Hollywood SAG Buzz Aldrin.

Taking holy communion whilst wearing a space suit. Buzz is a Church Elder.

Blasting off from the Moon on fumes, accelerating to 3.333mph and skillfully rendezvousing with Mike Collins & Columbia without any steering nor braking capabilities at speed without suffering any collision damage. This in a vehicle that Neil Armstrong never had any confidence in at Edwards NATO AFB where the Lunar Lander had crashed and burned. Extraordinary and absurd!

Returning from the Moon orbit at 3,333mps and safety passing through the five levels of Earth Atmosphere without any TPS (Thermal Protection System) and without Space Shuttle Heat Sheild Silica Tiles at 3,000-degrees Fahrenheit temperatures.

Deploying three-SR-71 parachutes without having any cargo storage capacity inside the diminutive Columbia Command Module. No porta-potty either.

Splashing down near Honolulu Hawaii for a rendezvous with fake President Richard Nixon aboard the fake Navy Aircraft Carrier Hornet, a converted carrier from a cargo ship hull. Deployed three orange-colored parachutes whereas the 106-foot long & heaver Lockheed SR-71 only requires one orange colored chute.

The three space actors remaining sealed inside an Airstream trailer to protect President Nixon from the Moon COVID cooties of social distancing CULT ritual.

Virgil Ivan “Gus“ Grissom was conspicuously absent as he was murdered along with his Apollo One crew in a firestorm, January 27, 1967.

Six Moon Landings in three years, five-months (1969-72). Then no more.

Buzz Aldrin became an actor, producer for Hollywood and SAG member.

All three Apollo 11 astronauts have four stars apiece at the four corners of Hollywood Boulevard & Vine Street. Laughing in your faces.

Neil Armstong, Buzz Aldrin & Jim Lovell were approached by Bart Sibrel to swear upon a Bible that they had travelled to the moon. All three men declined.

Bart Winfield Sibrel is himself is a COINTELPRO actor in the Moon Hoax PSYOPS. Sibrel has created four independent films promoting the ideas, with the first having been the film A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Moon (2001). In his works, Sibrel films himself asking various Apollo astronauts to put their hand on the Bible and swear that they walked on the Moon. In the case of the Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin, whom Sibrel arranged to meet on a false pretense, outside the Luxe Hotel in Beverly Hills, the interaction resulted in Aldrin punching Sibrel, which brought him significant publicity. However, no criminal charges were filed against Aldrin. Armstong was approached by Sibrel at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wilshire Boulevard, a Lockheed-Martin annual conference center.