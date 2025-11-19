Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1 is inviting you our Wednesday Zoom Class.

Topic: Moon Landing Lunacy

Time: Nov 19, 2025, 5:30PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8934347530?pwd=SnVHQk5UemhFY0hrSG0xWEVnLzIwQT09&omn=88952778373

Meeting ID: 893 434 7530

Passcode: 5iejEh

Join instructions

https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/88952778373/invitations?signature=dvExxk_9kMNvnXF7b9Tk_bUvkLMCuOWDFdWPsy6lVFo

You must be skilled in Zoom and have a visual face & audio capability. If you are a first-time participant, arrive 20-30 minutes early.

The Apollo 11 Command Module, "Columbia," was the living quarters for the three-person crew during most of the first crewed lunar landing mission in July 1969. On July 16, 1969, Neil Armstrong, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin and Michael Collins were launched from Cape Kennedy atop a Saturn V rocket. This Command Module, no. 107, manufactured by North American Rockwell, was one of three parts of the complete Apollo spacecraft. The other two parts were the Service Module and the Lunar Module, nicknamed "Eagle." The Service Module contained the main spacecraft propulsion system and consumables while the Lunar Module was the two-person craft used by Armstrong and Aldrin to descend to the Moon's surface on July 20. The Command Module is the only portion of the spacecraft to return to Earth.

It was physically transferred to the Smithsonian in 1971 following a NASA-sponsored tour of American cities. The Apollo CM Columbia has been designated a "Milestone of Flight" by the Museum.

https://airandspace.si.edu/collection-objects/command-module-apollo-11/nasm_A19700102000

