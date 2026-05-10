Mother's Day Mayhem (Nancy Iskander)

re: David H Huelsen: “He had no business leading a case like this,” said one veteran investigator who worked alongside him. “We cleaned up some major messes he left behind. Everyone hoped he’d improve with experience, but it never happened. The Grossman investigation was chaos from the start. If someone competent hadn’t been quietly shadowing the case, there’s no way it was done right.”

LA Sheriff David H. Huelsen’s own deposition, taken on June 18, 2025, exposed how deeply the investigative foundation had cracked. Huelsen, now 55 and living in Tennessee, testified that he joined LASD in 1994 and served 28 years, the last 14 with the Malibu/Lost Hills Station. He retired in March 2022. During his testimony, Huelsen appeared uneasy, and at times confused about key details. He admitted that he was not the lead investigator on the night of the crash and arrived at the scene roughly an hour after the accident, only after stopping at the station first. His partner, Sergeant Scott Shean, was not at the scene at all. Huelsen stated that Sgt. Kelly was already there when he arrived and that he – the only investigator present – took limited command of an already chaotic scene. He described the intersection as “chaos,” with officers, emergency personnel, and bystanders scattered everywhere, yet insisted that “everyone handled everything appropriately.” He recalled seeing a white Mercedes with damage and a “small area of blood spatter,” but offered no description of how evidence was preserved.

From the start, Huelsen’s recollections wavered. He admitted he did not recall which deputies were present, did not remember who handled evidence collection, and never conducted a thorough forensic inspection of any other vehicles involved. Most damningly, he acknowledged that neither he nor anyone else examined or impounded Scott Erickson’s black Mercedes SUV, the car seen just ahead of Grossman’s seconds before the fatal impact. Despite acknowledging that officers “went to Rebecca’s home to look for Erickson’s vehicle,” Huelson said he never saw or inspected that car himself and could not recall if anyone ever did.

He further testified that he made no attempt to contact Erickson the night of the accident and was unsure whether any other investigator did. He remembered trying to reach Erickson several days later “to get his statement,” Erickson was later charged with reckless driving, a misdemeanor later dismissed through diversion. Huelson admitted he was not a Dodger fan and had no personal knowledge of Erickson prior to the crash.

When asked about scene documentation, Huelson conceded he had no recollection of preserving surveillance footage from nearby properties or businesses. He remembered accompanying Sgt. Shean to “look for videos” but could not say which locations they checked, how many times, or whether any videos were ever secured. He said he “does not recall any officers telling him they observed or obtained videos.” In effect, the detective responsible for confirming or disproving a second-driver theory admitted under oath that he failed to collect or even remember the existence of potential video evidence that could have determined the true sequence of impact.

Detective Huelsen’s handling of witness interviews was equally troubling. He testified that he began taking statements a week after the crash, by telephone rather than in person, and that he relied on those telephonic recollections to write supplemental reports. When asked why he hadn’t revisited the scene or interviewed witnesses face-to-face, Huelson explained that he was trying to be “expedient.” His supplemental reports later became the backbone of the prosecution’s narrative at trial.

Throughout his testimony, Huelsen’s language suggested detachment and uncertainty. He described himself as “very aggressive” in interviews but “did not recall” several critical statements. Huelsen did remember interviewing Rebecca with Sgt. Kelly at the Lost Hills station and admitted he relied heavily on Kelly’s direction during questioning. The image that emerges is of an investigator operating more as an assistant than a lead detective, one taking cues from a superior already unraveling psychologically.

The cumulative effect of Kelly’s instability, Teran’s obfuscation, and Huelsen’s incompetence has left a permanent stain on the Grossman investigation. With Kelly dead and his personnel and medical files locked away, the paper trail that could confirm how long his bipolar disorder and depression were known to the department remains hidden. Teran’s refusal to clarify whether he appeared in the ORWITS database now appears less like ignorance and more like strategic avoidance. And Huelsen’s deposition confirms what defense attorneys have long suspected: that critical evidence, particularly relating to Scott Erickson and potential alternate causation, was never properly examined or preserved.

One might have hoped that when Detective Huelsen was replaced by Sgt. Shean as lead investigator, the case would have taken a more professional and methodical turn. Instead, the transition only underscored the widening gap in investigative standards at the troubled Lost Hills Station. In his later civil deposition, Shean admitted that he never examined Scott Erickson’s vehicles, despite clear early indicators of Erickson’s involvement. Within days of the crash, Shean had already decided that Rebecca Grossman was solely responsible. Whether out of ignorance or arrogance, Shean – and by extension, the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Department – failed to conduct a comprehensive investigation, fatally compromising the integrity of the entire case.

What began in 2020 as a tragic accident on a suburban crosswalk has evolved into a moral indictment of Los Angeles County’s justice machinery. The record now shows that the Grossman case was not only mishandled – it was contaminated from within, steered by a detective who couldn’t remember, a sergeant who was losing his mind, and prosecutors who chose silence over disclosure. The result is a verdict built on the shifting ground of negligence, secrecy, and psychological collapse. Whether that structure can stand much longer is a question that may soon confront both the courts and the conscience of Los Angeles itself.

Julio’s Agave Grill is now permanently closed.

Julio’s was well known for craft cocktails.

2016 AMG Mercedez Benz performance sedan, 577hp AWD.

Twin Turbo Charged race motor launching this car from 0-60mph in 3.9 seconds.

Nancy Iskander’s eldest children, Mark age 11 & Jacob age 8.