

Mozart in the Morning: Sonata in C Major

Piano Sonata No. 16 in C major, K. 545, composed for solo piano, likely between late 1788 and early 1789.
Juxtaposition1
Sep 10, 2025
Mozart's Piano Sonata No. 16 in C major, K. 545, is a significant work composed for solo piano, likely between late 1788 and early 1789. This sonata is often recognized for its clarity and elegance, making it a staple in piano repertoire. For those interested in the sheet music, it is available for download, including fingerings for piano solo.

545: A Work of Immense Importance - Mozart Project:

  • Mozart’s Piano Sonata No. 16 in C major, K. 545, is a sonata for solo piano, composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. It is uncertain where and when Mozart composed the sonata.

