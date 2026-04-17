Trope versus Colloquialism: Definitions and Examples:
Trope: A commonly used theme, device, or convention in storytelling that helps establish characters, situations, or conflicts. Examples include “The Damsel in Distress” and “The Chosen One.”
Colloquialism: Everyday language used by people of a certain region, often making writing less formal and more approachable. Examples include “flat” in the UK and “apartment” in the US.
Understanding the difference between a trope and a colloquialism can enhance your writing by allowing you to use familiar patterns in storytelling or make your dialogue sound more authentic.
Examples of Seminal Historical Events where the media concealed material facts and flat out lied about the root-causes:
The purpose of Harvard University 1639
The War of Independence 1776
A democratic Republic & States rights 1861
“Remember the Maine and to Hell with Spain” William Hearst 1898
The Great Depression 1929
The Great Public Works Projects of 1929-2021
JFK, MLK, RFK
Church Of Satan, Church of Scientology, Heaven’s Gate, Fountain of World
Manson Family, Jim Jones Peoples Temple, Hare Krishna
Watergate Burglary, Vietnam War, Daniel Ellsberg, G Gordon Liddy
E Howard Hunt, Dorothy Wetzel Hunt, William Buckley, Noam Chomsky
Patty Hearst kidnapping, Bank Robbery, SLA, Moscone-Milk murders
WEF Own Nothing, have No privacy, Be happy. Davos 2016
The Great Reset UN Agenda 2030
Alex Jones, Joe Rogan, Stew Peters, Tucker Carlson, Victor Davis Hanson
World Economic Forum of Geneva Switzerland & Dr Evil.
Sam Altman of Open AI Insanity and Liberty Crypto Enslavement TOKENS, another dropout of Stanford University.
Mavin of Mendacity & Poppycock, Victor Davis Hanson Stanford University.