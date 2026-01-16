Ice Capades skater, Tropicana Show Girl & Hollywood Actress. Carol is best remembered for playing opposite Johnny Carson on the "Tonight Show" as the "Matinee Lady." Sometimes credited as Nina Wayne (her sister), she and her sister skated with the "Ice Capades" as teenagers. She then moved on to be a topless showgirl in the Las Vegas' "Folies Bergere". She began her show business career in a small role on television's "Bewitched" in 1964, then began playing a number of bit parts on various television shows until her first film, "Gunn" (1967), followed by "The Party" (1968). While small bit parts and walk-on parts for television shows gave her a living, movie roles were slow to come by her, and her work was sporadic at best. She played small roles in such films as "Every Man Needs One" (1972), "Scavenger Hunt" (1979), "Gypsy Angels" (1980), "The Big Black Pill" (1981), "Savannah Smiles" (1982), and "Heartbreakers" (1984). Her last television role was in "The Fall Guy" series, where in 1981, she played small roles on two episodes.

Carol Wayne died of a “suspicious” drowning while on vacation with Ed Durston in Manzanillo, Mexico. Paradoxically, Ed Durston had flown home just days before her dead body was discovered in a nearby shallow lagoon. (four-foot at deepest)

The same Ed Durston who was personally present for the murder of Diane Linkletter, 20 as she was baking cookies at 9am Saturday morning October 4, 1969. Dursten flunked two LA County Sheriff Polygraph tests yet was never arrested nor charged for either woman’s death.

Born September 6, 1942, in Chicago, Carol Wayne began her show business career as a teenaged figure skater in the Ice Capades, along with her younger sister, Nina.

Nina Wayne was born on September 13, 1943, in Chicago. Nina is the younger sister of actress Carol Wayne. Wayne began taking ballet lessons when she was three years old, and at age 6 she began taking classes in skating.

Carol Wayne was divorced three times. She married her first husband, Loreto "Larry" Cera, on May 1, 1965; they divorced in June 1967. In 1969, Wayne married her second husband, rock-music photographer Barry Feinstein, with whom she had a son, Alex Feinstein (b. 1970). The couple divorced in 1974. A year later, she married television and film producer Burt Sugarman, who served as producer on Celebrity Sweepstakes. They divorced in 1980.

Carol Wayne, 42 was found dead floating in Santiago Bay in Manzanillo, Mexico on Sunday January 13, 1985. (Masonic #13 date)

Carol had been dead from 36 to over 40 hours.

A postmortem examination of Wayne’s body found she had no drugs or alcohol in her system. It also found there were no abrasions, no cuts on Carol.

These details are important because there are no factors, no influential substances that could have induced Carol to wind up in shallow water.

It should also be noted that Carol also was reportedly wary of water in general. In fact, she was so skittish that she refused to take baths and only took showers.

Does it make sense that Carol who apparently never wanted to be submerged in water in terms of bathing would choose to wade into a secluded 4-feet deep lagoon off the main beach after dark?