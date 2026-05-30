In 1988, Mickey Thompson and his wife Trudy were gunned down by professional killers inside their gated driveway at 6am, at their home in Bradbury, California. The crime remained unsolved until 2007, when a former business partner, Mike Goodwin was convicted of the murders.

Mike Goodwin is the founder of Motorcycle Supercross Stadium Racing.

Born around the mid-1940s, Michael Frank “Mike” Goodwin grew up with a couple of major interests — rock and roll and motocross. Not only did he work to promote rock in the 1960s, but he also used to ride dirt bikes and attend outdoor motocross races. He discovered that thousands of fans attended an indoor flat track race in New York, he had an idea to put a motocross race in a stadium as well. After several efforts, he finally managed to convince the Los Angeles Coliseum to let him host the event in 1972, calling it “The Superbowl of Motocross.” Although it wasn’t the first time that a Speedway race was held inside a stadium, what made it different was the fact that he brought a rock promoter’s hype to the show. This was the origin of “Supercross,” which was introduced and owned by Michael Goodwin until the mid-80s.

Mickey Thompson and his wife, Trudy Thompson, were shot in the driveway of their Bradbury, Calif., home on March 16, 1988.

Known as the “Speed King,” the off-road racing legend revolutionized the racing world as a drag racing driver, builder and promoter. Known for his motto, “Stand on the gas,” Mickey began racing professionally by 25 years old, according to CBS News and set about 500 speed records, per Reuters.

Mickey’s most iconic moment remains when he broke the land-speed record in 1960. On the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, he became the first American to reach 400 miles per hour while powered by a piston engine, clocking in at 406.60 miles per hour in his Challenger I car, per the Automotive Hall of Fame.

In 1988, Mickey’s life was tragically cut short when he and his wife, Trudy Thompson, were shot execution-style in the driveway of their home around 6 a.m. in March 1988. Witnesses testified that they saw two Black men shoot and kill 59-year-old Mickey and 41-year-old Trudy before fleeing the scene on bicycles.

The investigation into Mickey and Trudy’s murders went cold until more than a decade after their deaths, when Mickey’s former business partner, Michael Goodwin, was arrested in 2001 and charged with orchestrating the killings.

Despite multiple documentaries and shows made about the murders — including Unsolved Mysteries, 48 Hours and the Netflix docuseries Homicide: Los Angeles — the two gunmen who killed Mickey and Trudy have never been identified.