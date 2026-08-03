Murders of Barry & Honey Sherman

Junk Sculpture on display in the basement level entertainment room. A mirror image of the postmortem staging of the Shermans nearby at the swimming pool.

The positioning of the bodies of murder victims Barry and Honey Sherman was eerily similar to a tableau of two life-sized, human-shaped art figures in a basement room near the crime scene in the billionaire couple’s Toronto home.

The Sherman bodies and the two art figures owned by the Shermans were in a seated position, and both Barry Sherman and the male art figure had one leg crossed over the other.

50 Old Colony Road of the Cliff Estates neighborhood, which is part of the Wellesley Hills community within the Greater Toronto Area.

Barry 75 & Honey 70 Sherman, a Billionaire couple of Toronto Canada.

The 12,000-square foot multilevel modern home.

Bernard Charles "Barry" Sherman (February 25, 1942 – December 13, 2017)

Barry Sherman was born into a Jewish family in Toronto to Herbert Dick “Hyman” Sherman, a business partner for a zipper company, and Sara “Sarah” Sherman, an occupational therapist after her husband’s death. His grandparents from both sides had fled persecution of Jews in Russia and Poland. Sherman was ten years old when his father died from a heart attack.

Sherman won a national physics contest while attending the Forest Hill Collegiate Institute and graduated with top marks. In the summer of 1958, he signed up for a Canadian Army organized student militia but found he didn’t like submitting to authority. The same year, he entered the University of Toronto‘s (U of T) engineering science program, at age 16 he was one of the youngest students ever to join the University’s Engineering Science program. Sherman later wrote that he chose that program specifically because it was reputedly the university’s hardest.

During summers, Sherman worked for his uncle, Louis Lloyd Winter, at Winter’s company Empire Laboratories, then Canada’s largest wholly owned pharmaceutical company. Sherman worked as a driver, primarily picking up urine samples for pregnancy tests. When his uncle would travel, Sherman often helped watch over the operations.

Sherman graduated from U of T in 1964 with the highest honors in his class and received the university’s Governor General’s Award for his thesis. He then enrolled at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, from which he received a PhD in astrophysics in 1967.

Sherman later recalled that his interest in business as a career was piqued when he was aged 10, when his father took him to work at his zipper factory in downtown Toronto and gave Sherman some zippers to count and box. He later wrote that his father was surprised at how well he did, filling “more than would have been done in the same time by any of his paid staff”. He also recalled feeling insulted when his father counted them.

In 1967, after completing his PhD, Sherman purchased Empire Laboratories from the executor of the estate of Louis Lloyd Winter and his wife, Beverley. The couple had died seventeen days apart in November 1965, leaving four orphaned young children: Paul Timothy, Jeffrey Andrew, Kerry Joel Dexter, and Dana Charles. Empire had been the first company to secure the compulsory rights to manufacture Hoffmann-La Roche‘s Valium (diazepam) in Canada, and was one of the country’s largest manufacturers of Pfizer‘s Vibramycin (doxycycline), Upjohn Company‘s Orinase (tolbutamide), and the dietary sweetener saccharin. Winter’s estate allowed Sherman to buy a majority stake in Empire and run it only on the condition that the four Winter children be allowed to work for the company when they reached 21, with the option to buy five-percent stakes in the company two years later, with 15-year royalties on four of its patented products. The agreement would be voided if Sherman sold Empire.

That voiding happened in 1969. Sherman worked out a deal to swap shares with Empire’s largest customer that put it in control of the company. In 1970 he invested in the American firm Barr Laboratories with US-based partners, became its largest shareholder and president. He would eventually control a third of Barr’s stock. Barr won the first rights to manufacture generic versions of Eli Lilly‘s Prozac. Today, Barr is a part of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, the world’s largest generic drugmaker, following Teva’s acquisition of Barr in 2008.