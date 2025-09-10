Music from my Youth: Mission Impossible (UN Agenda 2030)

Agenda 2030 is a global initiative adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015, aimed at promoting peace and prosperity for people and the planet. At its core are 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which include objectives such as ending poverty, ensuring quality education, and combating climate change. The agenda serves as a shared blueprint for achieving a better and more sustainable future for all by 2030. Each goal is interconnected and addresses various global challenges, emphasizing the need for collaboration among countries.

Transforming our world: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

Techno Enslavement of Post Humanity aka: Biosecurity ZERO TRUST

https://sdgs.un.org/sites/default/files/publications/21252030%20Agenda%20for%20Sustainable%20Development%20web.pdf

THE 17 GOALS - Sustainable Development