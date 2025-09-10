Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Music from my Youth: Mission Impossible (UN Agenda 2030)

I played this theme song on Trumpet for the Catholic Youth Orchestra. Who knew it would be my Juxtaposition battle cry in 2025?
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Sep 10, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Agenda 2030 is a global initiative adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015, aimed at promoting peace and prosperity for people and the planet. At its core are 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which include objectives such as ending poverty, ensuring quality education, and combating climate change. The agenda serves as a shared blueprint for achieving a better and more sustainable future for all by 2030. Each goal is interconnected and addresses various global challenges, emphasizing the need for collaboration among countries.

Transforming our world: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

  • Techno Enslavement of Post Humanity aka: Biosecurity ZERO TRUST

  • https://sdgs.un.org/sites/default/files/publications/21252030%20Agenda%20for%20Sustainable%20Development%20web.pdf

THE 17 GOALS - Sustainable Development (Techno Enslavement of Post Humanity)

  • https://sdgs.un.org

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture