Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

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My House of Brutal Truth (Juxtaposition1)

My Channel is the Antidote for Poppycock Poison
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Jul 16, 2026

Topics discussed in depth here are not found in Mainstream Media:

  • Human Augmentation, CRISPR Therapeutics, DNA cellular weapons

  • Precision Medicine as the cover story for Military Molecular Engineering

  • SMART DUST mesogens, MEMS & MIMOS, Dust Networks, Coast Aluminum

  • NATO, House of Peace Warfare, Strategic Hamlet Program, SMART CITIES

  • Weather Warfare, Water Temple Dams Allocation

  • Immigration & Social Chaos Programs

  • Gladio Military Murders of Bankers, Scientists & other Intel Operatives

  • Hollywood Gladio Murders

  • Music appreciation to help soften these brutal subjects

Wearing a warm smile whilst presenting this harsh material is a juxtaposition.

My channel may reshape how you see the world and your place in it.

Please become a paid member.

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