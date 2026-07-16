My House of Brutal Truth (Juxtaposition1)

Topics discussed in depth here are not found in Mainstream Media:

Human Augmentation, CRISPR Therapeutics, DNA cellular weapons

Precision Medicine as the cover story for Military Molecular Engineering

SMART DUST mesogens, MEMS & MIMOS, Dust Networks, Coast Aluminum

NATO, House of Peace Warfare, Strategic Hamlet Program, SMART CITIES

Weather Warfare, Water Temple Dams Allocation

Immigration & Social Chaos Programs

Gladio Military Murders of Bankers, Scientists & other Intel Operatives

Hollywood Gladio Murders

Music appreciation to help soften these brutal subjects

Wearing a warm smile whilst presenting this harsh material is a juxtaposition.

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