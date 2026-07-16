My House of Brutal Truth (Juxtaposition1)

Topics discussed in depth here are not found in Mainstream Media:
Human Augmentation, CRISPR Therapeutics, DNA cellular weapons
Precision Medicine as the cover story for Military Molecular Engineering
SMART DUST mesogens, MEMS & MIMOS, Dust Networks, Coast Aluminum
NATO, House of Peace Warfare, Strategic Hamlet Program, SMART CITIES
Weather Warfare, Water Temple Dams Allocation
Immigration & Social Chaos Programs
Gladio Military Murders of Bankers, Scientists & other Intel Operatives
Hollywood Gladio Murders
Music appreciation to help soften these brutal subjects
Wearing a warm smile whilst presenting this harsh material is a juxtaposition.
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