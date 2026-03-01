My Truth (Mi Verdad) by Juxtaposition

The poem "Through a Glass, Darkly" by George S. Patton explores themes of reincarnation and the afterlife. Here is the text of the poem:

Countless times upon this star.

Of the Victory Maid, sublime.

When the race trek instinct grew.

To the beastly lust for rape.

And for each have found a grave.

And I feel the rending spear.

In His sacred helpless side.

When in after times I died.

We used teeth before the sword.

When our Phalanx, Cyrus met.

From the Hoplite’s leveled spear.

Reaching for the walls of Tyre.

Smell the quenchless eastern fire.

And the short sword found our foes.

And our discipline was in vain.

Of those arrows in my neck.

As I died upon my back.

As on Crecy’s field I lay.

Where we set the captives free.

Sent destruction to our foe.

And a rope around my neck.

Trusting in the Emperor’s Star.

Closed us in its quivering gloom.

By the star shell’s ghastly glow.

Many names, but always me.

It was through His will I fought.

But to die again, once more.