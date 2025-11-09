Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1's Substack

Nancy Pelosi presided over Ivy Love Getty's wedding UNMASKED!

The speaker of the House of Representatives is a baldfaced liar & hypocrite, Nov 13, 2021.
Juxtaposition1
Nov 09, 2025

During the height of the COVID Hoax on Saturday November 13, 2021, there is Nancy Pelosi at the double murder scene for Harvey Milk & Mayor George Moscone, without her face diaper reading the vows for a marriage lasting six months.

Nancy and Paul Pelosi are liars & hypocrites of the Satanic Cult of SWISS BANK AUTHORITY.

Drunk driving car crash killing his older brother on Skyline Boulevard Sam Mateo County, February 22, 1957: This tragic event resulted in the death of his older brother, David Pelosi, who was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

SWISS Obelisk on their driveway at #2 Zinfandel Lane, Saint Helena, Napa County

Drunk driving DUI conviction on Highway 29 at Oakville Cross Rd, Napa County at 10:30pm, Saturday May 28, 2022.

Drunken Styrofoam hammer attack at Nancy’s federal security team house at 2am, October 28, 2022, at 2640 Broadway. Paul resides one full block away on Pacific Avenue and Paul is in violation of his 3-year Napa County probation department rules.

