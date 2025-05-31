NATO Alphabet Soup & Pickle the Load

In aviation, the term "pickle" refers to the action of releasing or dropping a weapon from an aircraft. It is also the nickname for the little red button that U.S. military aviators push to drop ordnance.

Military acronyms are cipher codes for security and for concealment from the enemy.

This is a list of acronyms, expressions, euphemisms, jargon, military slang, and sayings in common or formerly common use in the United States Marine Corps. Many of the words or phrases have varying levels of acceptance among different units or communities, and some also have varying levels of appropriateness (usually dependent on how senior the user is in rank. Many terms also have equivalents among other service branches that are not acceptable among Marines but are comparable in meaning. Many acronyms and terms have come into common use from voice procedure use over communication channels, translated into the phonetic alphabet, or both. Many are or derive from nautical terms and other naval terminology. Most vehicles and aircraft have a formal acronym or an informal nickname; those are detailed in their own articles.